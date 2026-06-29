CBSE rejects Vedant's allegations of discrepancies in 12th revaluation result; 'not 2, but 11 marks gained'

New Delhi:

The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE has rejected allegations of discrepancies in Class 12 revaluation result by a student Vedant Shrivastava and called his statement "factually incorrect and blatant lie". As per CBSE, though the candidate has claimed only two marks increased in his revised marksheet, but a total of 11 marks got increased. The student's marks in Maths was increased from 46 to 47 (one mark), Computer Science - 61 to 62 (one mark), Physics - 35 to 44 marks (9 marks).

Meanwhile, the student rebutted the CBSE's claim, saying, "How is this a blatant lie ,the 9 marks increase in physics does not happen after the opening of re-evaluation portal and if the answer sheet of physics was not mine how the marks given on that answer sheet were my marks."

As per reports, CBSE has announced the revaluation result of 99.7 per cent of the candidates applied for verification of marks. Earlier on June 21, the result of 87 per cent of the candidates got declared. The students can check CBSE 12th revaluation result on the official website - results.digilocker.gov.in.

CBSE 12th topper Avni Kejriwal's success story

Ranchi girl Avni Kejriwal has secured a perfect 100 per cent in CBSE Class 12 exam after re-evaluation result was announced on Sunday, June 21. Avni now obtained 500 marks, 100 marks in all five subjects of the Commerce stream. Earlier, the CBSE 12th topper secured 95.2 per cent in aggregate.

What happened after re-evaluation?

"We weren't expecting 500 marks, but everyone is very happy. I had 19 marks deducted in English, which I wasn't expecting. English is my favourite subject and was my strongest one. That's why I applied for re-evaluation. There were also 5 marks deducted in Business Studies. I had already gotten 100/100 in 3 subjects. Now my score has increased by 24 marks," she told news agency ANI.

Avni Kejriwal's success strategy

Sharing her success strategy, Avni said that she focused on completing daily targets for various topics. "If I have set a target to complete two or three topics a day, then I have to complete them. It does not matter how many hours it takes," she told PTI.

Avni's startup plan

Daughter of Ranchi-based businessman Mitesh Kejriwal, Avni is keen to start her own business.

Her take on social media

Avni has advised students to spend time on social media in a controlled manner which will not affect studies.

How to download CBSE 12th re-evaluation marksheets at results.digilocker.gov.in

Go to the official DigiLocker website or open the app

Sign in to your account. If you do not have an account, you will need to create one before signing in

On the homepage, look for the option for CBSE 12th re-evaluation Board Results

Click on this option

Enter the required details and submit

Your result will then be displayed. Make sure to check and download it.

For details on CBSE 12th re-evaluation result 2026, please visit the official websites - cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in.

Also Read | Ranchi girl Avni Kejriwal is now a CBSE 12th topper after re-evaluation; know her success story