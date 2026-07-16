Now, universities in Rajasthan to teach Marathi language

Jaipur:

The Marathi language will now be taught in the universities of Rajasthan. Following instructions from Governor and Chancellor Haribhau Bagde, the process of establishing ‘Classical Marathi Language Study Centres’ in the state's universities has commenced. A letter regarding this matter has been sent to all universities by the Governor's Secretariat.

According to reports, the Maharashtra government had submitted a proposal to the governor to promote the study and research of the Marathi language in Rajasthan. Subsequently, instructions have been issued to universities to establish Marathi study centers. Meanwhile, this decision has also sparked a new debate regarding regional languages ​​in the state.

Maharashtra makes Marathi mandatory for Classes 1–10

Maharashtra government has made Marathi mandatory for Classes 1 to 10 in schools across all mediums. Requisite instructions in this regard have been given to the schools across all mediums and affiliated with all education boards in the state.

A special inspection drive will be conducted to ensure the effective implementation of this rule and strict action will be taken for violating the rule. Schools have also been instructed to appoint qualified teachers who are capable of teaching the Marathi language. Bhuse provided this information in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly during a debate in the ongoing Monsoon Session.

Why was this issue raised?

In fact, BJP MLA Atul Bhatkhalkar raised this matter in the legislative assembly through a question. During the discussion, other MLAs also asked supplementary questions. Members alleged that the Marathi language is not being taught in many schools across the state. They stated that the fines imposed on such schools are inadequate and that effective action is not being taken against those violating the rules.

All schools will be inspected, says Bhuse

Responding to the issue in the legislative assembly, Bhuse stated that the government is fully committed to the preservation and promotion of the Marathi language. He announced that a special statewide campaign would be launched to inspect all schools, and strict action would be taken against the concerned officials if any violations of the rules were found.

During this time, Bhuse also shared significant information regarding the history of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. He noted that while the history of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was previously limited to just about one-and-a-half columns in the textbooks of other education boards across the country, it has now been expanded to 22 pages following approval from the Central Government.

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