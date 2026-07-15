Expert decodes a four-month preparation plan for CAT 2026; follow to score a good percentile

New Delhi:

The Common Admission Test (CAT) 2026 is likely to be held in November-end, with just four months left for the coveted MBA entrance exams, candidates are almost at the last leg of their preparations. VJ Byra Reddy, Economics professor and Vice Chancellor of Woxsen University has shared few important preparation tips for CAT aspirants that will help them to secure a good percentile in the MBA entrance and to book a berth at their desired Indian Institute of Management (IIM).

CAT 2026 preparation tips and tricks by expert

Build strong fundamentals

The first stage of preparation should focus on conceptual clarity rather than speed. In Quantitative Aptitude, revisit the basics of arithmetic, algebra, and geometry instead of depending solely on formulas and shortcuts. Understanding why a concept works is far more valuable than memorising methods, especially when CAT presents familiar concepts in unfamiliar ways.

Make reading a non-negotiable daily habit

Reading Comprehension is much more than a language test. It measures a candidate's ability to analyse arguments, interpret information, and identify key ideas. Aspirants should regularly read editorials, business articles, and long-form essays across diverse subjects. Over time, this habit not only improves comprehension but also develops the ability to process complex information—an essential skill for management education and future leadership roles.

Treat unfamiliar problems as training

The Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR) section is often unpredictable because it tests structured thinking rather than memorised approaches. Instead of becoming discouraged by difficult puzzles, aspirants should view them as opportunities to improve cognitive agility. Consistent exposure to different question types gradually strengthens pattern recognition, logical analysis, and the ability to remain composed while solving unfamiliar problems.

Consistency beats intensity

High performance is rarely built through occasional marathon study sessions. Sustainable learning comes from small, consistent efforts repeated every day. Whether it is revising concepts, solving a few reasoning sets, or reading a challenging article, maintaining a disciplined routine over four months is far more effective than relying on last-minute intensive preparation.

Check your mistakes before you check the answer key

Mock tests should be treated as learning tools rather than scorecards. After every mock, aspirants should first review their overall strategy—whether they spent too much time on difficult questions or made avoidable decisions under pressure. They should then revisit incorrect and unattempted questions to identify conceptual gaps before checking the solutions. This structured review helps improve both decision-making and subject knowledge, making every mock a step towards better performance.

Prepare for business school, not just the exam

A high CAT percentile is only one part of the admission process at leading management institutes. Personal interviews often assess communication skills, awareness of current affairs, clarity of thought, and the ability to present balanced opinions. Alongside exam preparation, students should stay engaged with developments in business, economics, and public policy while continuing to build their overall academic and professional profile.

Your preparation matters even after the exam

CAT preparation should not be viewed merely as a pathway to an MBA seat. When approached with the right mindset, it becomes an opportunity to cultivate analytical thinking, disciplined learning, and resilience. These are qualities that remain relevant long after the examination is over and continue to shape success in business school and professional life.

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