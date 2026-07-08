NCERT includes 'Economic Background' as grounds for discrimination in Class 8 textbook

New Delhi:

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has made a significant change in Class 8 Social Science textbook. A chapter recognising economic background as a ground for discrimination has been included in ‘Exploring Society: India and Beyond', the second part of the revised Class 8 Social Science textbook.

The chapter states that mistreating an individual or a group based on their caste, religion, race, ethnic identity, disability, physical appearance, gender, sexual identity, or economic status constitutes discrimination which is not only unethical but also against the law. It further explains that children from economically disadvantaged families may also face discrimination due to their economic conditions.

Why the recent changes become a topic of discussion?

The recently released UGC (Promotion of Equity in Higher Education Institutions) Regulations, 2026, include grounds such as religion, caste, race, gender, place of birth, and disability in the definition of discrimination, but do not make a separate mention of economic status.

Many people argued that discrimination faced by individuals belonging to the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) should also be explicitly acknowledged. The NCERT's revised Social Science textbook which incorporated 'Economic Background' as grounds for discrimination in Class 8 textbook is being appreciated by many.

NCERT rewrites controversial chapter on judiciary in Class 8 textbook

NCERT has rewritten the controversial chapter on judiciary in Class 8 Social Science textbook after Supreme Court directed it to withdraw its earlier edition over a section on "corruption in the judiciary". The revised edition placed Supreme Court at the top of the composition, while the parliament has been moved to the bottom.

Chapters on SIR, Emergency in Class 9 Social Science text book

NCERT book has included a separate chapter on Special Intensive Revision (SIR), explaining that its objective is to update the electoral roll, verify it, and rectify errors. According to the NCERT, this process ensures that no eligible voter is deprived of the right to vote and no ineligible person is included in the electoral roll.

The book also explains that during the Special Summary Revision (SSR), the names of new voters who have turned 18 are added. Meanwhile, the names of individuals who have passed away, changed their addresses, or are listed more than once are removed from the list. Additionally, claims and objections are invited from the public before the final electoral roll is published, ensuring that any errors can be rectified in a timely manner.

Also Read | NCERT rewrites controversial chapter on judiciary in Class 8 Social Science textbook