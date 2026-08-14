Will Devdutt Padikkal impress for India ahead of Sri Lanka Test series? Former cricketer opines

New Delhi:

The stage is set for the upcoming two-game Test series between India and Sri Lanka. The two sides will meet each other in the first Test of the series at the Galle International Stadium from August 15th. Ahead of the clash, there has been heavy discussion over the potential XI that India could field in the game.

There have been many differing opinions over who could take the field for India in the game, and many have backed star batter Devdutt Padikkal to make his place in the side. It is worth noting that Padikkal amassed 142 runs in the practice game against Sri Lanka, which saw him garner attention from fans and experts alike.

Speaking on the same, former India cricketer WV Raman came forward and backed Devudtt Padikkal to make his place in India’s XI as the side gears up for the first Test of the series against Sri Lanka.

"It will be very tempting to try and see other options as well. But I think Padikkal deserves to play, especially when you consider the fact that he is a top-order batter. He is rated as a very good red-ball cricketer and a left-hander at three will come in handy – that’s a no-brainer at all,” Raman told IANS.

"He has got the temperament. He has churned out enough runs in all formats. I think just to put it in one line, he has done enough to warrant a place in the eleven,” he added.

India hope to put in good show against Sri Lanka

Speaking of the upcoming series, it is worth noting that the two-game affair will be extremely crucial for the Indian team. The side is still in contention to reach the WTC (World Test Championship) final. However, they need to win their next six out of nine Test matches if they are looking to stay in contention to reach the final.

While it will not be an easy task, it could be interesting to see how the side fares in the two Tests against Sri Lanka. The hosts did put up a fight in the early stages of the practice game but were unable to keep up as India eventually won the game.

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