CBSE Term-II exams for classes 10, 12 to be held from April 26. Check schedule, details here

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) released the Term 2 date sheet 2022 for Classes 10 and 12 on Thursday.

In a circular released on the official site, the board said that the exams would be held from April 26, 2022, for both classes. For Class 10, exams will be over by May 24 and for Class 12, the exams will be over on June 15. This time exam timings will be 10:30 am and won't be conducted in two shifts. More details are available on the official website cbse.gov.in and cbseacademic.nic.in.

The CBSE Term 2 exam will be of 120 minutes for each subject and will contain both MCQs and subjective questions.

Admit cards for the exams will be available from respective schools of students. Last year, the CBSE had announced that board examinations for 2022 will be conducted in two terms.

Term I exams have already been held, while the term-II exams commence from April 26 for both classes.

While releasing the date sheets for term-II exams, the Board said on Friday that it has given a considerable gap between two exams keeping in mind that the schools were closed due to the pandemic.

"As the schools were closed due to pandemic which has led to learning losses, therefore, more gap has been given between the two examinations in almost all the subjects in both the classes," it said.

It also said that other competitive examinations including JEE-Main have been taken care of while preparing the date sheet.

"These date sheets have been prepared by avoiding nearly 35,000 subject combinations to ensure that no two subject examinations of a student fall on the same date," it said.

