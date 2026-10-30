'20 lakh Delhi traders in panic': Trade body writes to Sonia Gandhi over INDIA bloc's November 1 rally

New Delhi:

Ahead of INDIA bloc's November 1 rally, the Chamber of Trade & Industry (CTI) has written a letter to the former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, saying, "an atmosphere of panic prevails among 2 million traders in Delhi as business could come to a standstill on October 31 and November 1." The trade body earlier written a letter to the Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge raising their concern.

CTI Chairman Brijesh Goyal said that the Ramlila Maidan, where the upcoming rally is scheduled to take place, is surrounded within a five-kilometer radius by 20 major wholesale markets. Goods worth crores are dispatched daily from these hubs to destinations across the country and abroad. "It is being claimed that 1 million (10 lakh) people will attend the rally at Ramlila Maidan — a venue with a capacity of only 50,000. If 1 million people descend upon a space designed for 50,000, won't the entire infrastructure, including transportation, collapse," he told ANI. "The city’s trade sector has already suffered a loss of Rs 3,000 crore over the last 25 days, and we estimate that this rally could result in a further loss of Rs 10,000 crore," he added.

Apart from CTI, other trades' associations have sought intervention to postpone the INDIA bloc's November 1 rally at the Ramlila Maidan until after Diwali, citing concerns over business and traffic disruptions. The Federation of Sadar Bazar Trades Association and the Kirana Committee Delhi said the rally could affect business at several wholesale markets during the festive season, when traders expect a surge in sales. They urged the two leaders, whose parties are part of the INDIA bloc, to take up the matter with the Congress leadership.

In their letters to Yadav and Banerjee, the associations said trade worth around Rs 25,000 crore takes place in Delhi between Dhanteras and Diwali, and that protests, rallies and traffic restrictions in September and October had already caused losses to the tune of around Rs 3,000 crore.

The associations warned that another large gathering during the peak shopping season could lead to additional losses of up to Rs 10,000 crore. The associations pointed out that around 20 major wholesale and retail markets, including Sadar Bazaar, Khari Baoli and Chandni Chowk, fall within a 5-km radius of the Ramlila Maidan in central Delhi.

Appealing to the INDIA bloc leadership to postpone the rally until after Diwali (November 8), the traders said political programmes can be rescheduled, but businesses cannot afford to lose sales during the year's most important trading period.

The INDIA bloc is scheduled to hold a "public impeachment" proceeding against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar on Friday, October 30 at Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's residence over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Following the public impeachment, a 'Dilli Chalo March' against "vote chori" will be held, culminating in a rally at the Ramlila Maidan on November 1.

-With PTI Inputs.

Also Read:

'Save the vote, save the country': Rahul Gandhi's call for INDIA bloc's November 1 mega rally