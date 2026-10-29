Preparing for CBSE 10th, here's Hindi sample paper for you

The CBSE 10th exam 2027 is likely to be held in February, the date sheet will soon be announced. For the candidates who are preparing for Class 10 exam, Hindi is one of the important paper and the students need to practice previous years papers, sample papers to get a better idea of the paper.

For the CBSE 10th exam aspirants, here's a sample paper by Shiv Nadar School, Noida, they can download and practice. Also, students can download the 10th Hindi sample papers from the CBSE portal - cbse.gov.in.

CBSE 10th Hindi sample paper 2027: Download and practice

CBSE 10th Hindi paper pattern 2027

CBSE 10th Hindi paper will consist of 100 marks, the theory paper consists of 80 marks and 20 marks for internal assessment.

Section A: Unseen Comprehension & Grammar

Unseen Passage: 14 marks

Grammar: 16 marks

Literature / Textbook: 10 marks.

Section B: Literature and Creative Writing

Literature: 30 marks

Creative writing: 20 marks.

How to download CBSE 10th Hindi sample paper

CBSE 10th Hindi sample paper is available on the official website- cbse.gov.in. The students can download CBSE Class 10 Hindi sample paper on the official website - cbse.gov.in. To download CBSE 10th Hindi sample paper 2027, students need to visit the official website- cbse.gov.in and click on Class 10 Hindi sample paper PDF link. CBSE 10th Hindi sample paper PDF will be available for download. Save Class 10 Hindi sample paper PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website- cbse.gov.in

Click on Class 10 Hindi sample paper PDF link

CBSE 10th Hindi sample paper PDF will be available for download

Save CBSE 10th Hindi sample paper PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

CBSE 10th, 12th date sheet 2027 release update

CBSE is likely to release 10th and 12th date sheet 2027 this week. CBSE 10th, 12th date sheet 2027 once released, students can check and download Class 10 and 12 exam schedule on the official website - cbseacademic.nic.in.

The students can check and download CBSE 10th and 12th exam schedule on the official portal - cbseacademic.nic.in. To download CBSE 10th, 12th date sheet, students need to visit the official portal - cbse.gov.in and click on CBSE 10th and 12th exam schedule PDF link. CBSE 10th and 12th exam schedule 2027 PDF will be available for download on the screen. Save CBSE 10th and 12th date sheet 2027 PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website - cbseacademic.nic.in

Click on CBSE 10th and 12th date sheet 2027

CBSE 10th and 12th exam schedule 2027 PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save CBSE 10th and 12th date sheet 2027 PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

For details on CBSE 10th and 12th date sheet, sample paper 2027, please visit the official website - cbse.gov.in.

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