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IND vs NZ 4th T20I LIVE score: India win the toss, opt to bowl first

Written By: Akshit Bhatnagar
Updated:

India and New Zealand are all set to take on each other in the fourth T20I of the ongoing series. The teams meet for the clash at Eden Park in Auckland, and with the series already secured, team India will be looking to make it four wins in a row.

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India cricket Image Source : Getty

India and New Zealand take on each other in the fourth T20I of the ongoing series. The teams are slated to meet at Eden Park in Auckland, and with three wins in a row for the Men in Blue, the side will hope to put in another good showing and win the fourth T20I of the series as well. It is worth noting that the Men in Blue registered a dominant victory as they took on the Black Caps in the third T20I, chasing down a target of 199 in just 13.2 overs, thanks to a century by Abhishek Sharma and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi scoring 45. 

With three losses on the tror, New Zealand will be hoping for significant improvement, and the Black Caps will come with a plan prepared for the Indian team, and it could be interesting to see how the Mitchell Santner-led side fares and executes their plan as they take on the in-form Indian team.

New Zealand Squad: Finn Allen, Tim Seifert(w), Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Nathan Smith, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Josh Clarkson, Jacob Duffy, Bevon Jacobs, Adam Milne, Blair Tickner

India Squad: Sanju Samson(w), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Shivam Dube, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

 

Live updates :IND vs NZ 4th T20I

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  • 12:27 PM (IST)Oct 30, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    Time for the national anthems!

    The teams have assembled for the national anthems; live action is just minutes away here! The Indian team will be hoping for another good showing tonight, and will look to make it 4-0!

  • 12:20 PM (IST)Oct 30, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    What did Mitchell Santner say at the toss?

    "We're gonna have to (turn things around). We're going to try to play some good cricket. It's another fresh day. It's nice on a new ground, new pitch. Just seeing some grass on the surface. So it might just help the bowlers a little more than some of the other games. It looks like another good pitch and you know if it does a little bit early and then try to get through that, it's one of those grounds where if you give yourself a chance you can really cash in," Santner said at the toss.

  • 12:06 PM (IST)Oct 30, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    Playing XIs!

    New Zealand (Playing XI): Finn Allen, Tim Seifert(w), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Bevon Jacobs, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Nathan Smith, Adam Milne, Jacob Duffy, Matthew Fisher

    India (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson(w), Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Naman Dhir, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mayank Yadav, Prince Yadav

  • 12:05 PM (IST)Oct 30, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    What did Shreyas Iyer say at the toss?

    "We're going to bowl. Just following the same pattern. The intent, the positivity was there from ball one. The execution was phenomenal. The wind is following us everywhere, it's getting chillier. It's important to be ruthless. The boys have been given the same message. Everyone is in high spirits. Expecting bounce and seam movement. Ishan Kishan comes in for Vaibhav and Mayank comes in for Bhuvi," Iyer said at the toss.

  • 12:02 PM (IST)Oct 30, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    India opt to bowl!

    The Indian team has once again won the toss, and skipper Shreyas Iyer has opted to bowl first once more. This is India's fourth straight toss victory in the series!

  • 11:47 AM (IST)Oct 30, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    Toss time soon!

    The toss is slated to be held at 12:00 PM IST! We are just 14 minutes away from the toss now, and it could be a crucial toss to win for either side toda.

  • 11:44 AM (IST)Oct 30, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    WELCOME!

    Welcome to our live coverage of the fourth T20I between India and New Zealand! The two sides meet for the clash at Eden Park in Auckland, and with the series score sitting at 3-0 in favour of India, it could be interesting to see how the Men in Blue fare today!

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