IND vs NZ 4th T20I LIVE score: India win the toss, opt to bowl first

India and New Zealand take on each other in the fourth T20I of the ongoing series. The teams are slated to meet at Eden Park in Auckland, and with three wins in a row for the Men in Blue, the side will hope to put in another good showing and win the fourth T20I of the series as well. It is worth noting that the Men in Blue registered a dominant victory as they took on the Black Caps in the third T20I, chasing down a target of 199 in just 13.2 overs, thanks to a century by Abhishek Sharma and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi scoring 45.

With three losses on the tror, New Zealand will be hoping for significant improvement, and the Black Caps will come with a plan prepared for the Indian team, and it could be interesting to see how the Mitchell Santner-led side fares and executes their plan as they take on the in-form Indian team.

New Zealand Squad: Finn Allen, Tim Seifert(w), Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Nathan Smith, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Josh Clarkson, Jacob Duffy, Bevon Jacobs, Adam Milne, Blair Tickner

India Squad: Sanju Samson(w), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Shivam Dube, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi