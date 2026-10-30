PM Modi holds rally in Gujarat's Banaskantha, projects worth over Rs 14,000 crore launched

Prime Minister Narendra Modi began his two-day Gujarat visit on Friday with a roadshow in Banaskantha, where a series of development projects worth more than Rs 14,000 crore were launched or taken forward. The announcements span agriculture, transport, rural infrastructure, dairy development and child welfare, with several projects focused on North Gujarat.

The visit will then move to Ekta Nagar in Kevadia on October 31, where Modi is scheduled to attend the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas celebrations marking the 151st birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. The programme will include the inauguration of Bharat Parv 2026, illuminated attractions and development projects worth more than Rs 400 crore.

Dairy development and agriculture take centre stage in Banaskantha

A major part of the Banaskantha programme is the Bharat Bovine Breeding and Research Centre (BBBRC) at Bhildi. Spread across 127 acres, the facility has been established as a Centre of Excellence for bovine breeding, genetic improvement and advanced reproductive technologies. It is the country's first centre of its kind dedicated to the Kankrej cattle breed and is expected to accelerate breed improvement by 10 to 20 times.

The dairy sector will also see the proposed development of two Bio-CNG plants operated by Banas Dairy. The facilities at Tharad and Radhanpur will have the capacity to process 75 metric tonnes and 100 metric tonnes of cattle dung per day, respectively.

Agriculture infrastructure is another focus. Modi will dedicate 521 completed projects under the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund, involving a combined project cost of around Rs 4,950 crore. The facilities include warehouses, silos, cold storage units, cold chains, polyhouses, greenhouses and integrated processing centres.

The programme also includes the inauguration of an expanded potato processing plant at Sanadar and an Automated Storage and Retrieval System for ultra-high-temperature products at Palanpur.

In addition, 12 approved horticulture clusters will begin on-ground activities. Spread across approximately 1.46 lakh hectares, they are expected to benefit more than 1.3 lakh farmers. Two of these clusters in North Gujarat will focus on potato production. Modi is also scheduled to release the 24th instalment of PM-KISAN, amounting to Rs 19,000 crore, as financial assistance to farmers across the country.

Metro expansion, wider roads and new railway services

Transport connectivity features prominently in the announcements. The Ahmedabad Metro network is set to receive two extensions under Phase 2. The Airport Extension, designated Phase 2A, will cover more than 6 km and have five stations between Koteshwar Road and the Airport. Phase 2B will extend the network from GIFT City to Shahpur, covering over 3.3 km and including three stations.

Another major road project involves widening Ahmedabad-Mehsana Road, also known as State Highway-41, from four lanes to eight. The project has an estimated cost of around Rs 2,600 crore and is expected to improve connectivity between Ahmedabad and North Gujarat.

Two railway services will also be flagged off: the Ahmedabad (Sabarmati)-Varanasi Express and the Mehsana-Becharaji-Sabarmati MEMU.

Beyond transport, the Gujarat programme includes 4,030 new child-friendly Anganwadi Centres and the inauguration of 361 completed centres. The initiative involves an investment of Rs 800 crore and is expected to benefit more than four lakh people.

Statue of Unity to host Ekta Diwas events

On October 31, Modi will visit the Statue of Unity in Ekta Nagar and pay floral tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel before taking part in the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas celebrations.

Bharat Parv 2026 will also be inaugurated during the visit. The festival will run until November 15, bringing together States and Union Territories to present their cultural traditions, folk performances, regional food, handicrafts and tourist attractions.

Visitors will also be able to see Ekta Prakash Parv, an illumination display built around themes of national unity, diversity, cultural heritage and progress. Its attractions include a 530-metre Valley of Flowers Road with the theme 'From Ancient India to Modern India' and a 180-metre Glow Tunnel themed 'Unity in India's Diversity'. The displays use more than 1.5 crore LED lights.

Ekta Nagar to get projects worth over Rs 400 crore

Several civic and tourism-related projects are also scheduled for inauguration or dedication in Ekta Nagar. Together, they are worth more than Rs 400 crore and include a sewage and water treatment plant, facade lighting, improvements to Narmada Ghat, an IRCTC hotel and tourism facilities.

The Prime Minister will also lay foundation stones for the development of Gora-Bhandra Road, an integrated zero-waste smart solid waste management project, Khalwani Eco Tourism Development and integrated development at the Cactus and Butterfly Garden.

The two-day programme will conclude with the Ekta Parade as part of the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas celebrations. Central Armed Police Forces, State Police Forces and Central Police Organisations will take part, showcasing their discipline and professionalism. This year's parade will also highlight security forces' efforts against Left-Wing Extremism and the transition of previously affected areas towards peace, security and development.

(With inputs from ANI)

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