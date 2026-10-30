Anant Singh suffers setback as Supreme Court cancels bail, orders surrender in Dularchand Yadav murder case

The petition challenging the bail was filed by Niraj Kumar, the grandson of Dularchand Yadav. He argued that Singh's criminal background had not been given due consideration while granting him relief.

The plea also questioned the disclosure of Singh's criminal record. During an earlier hearing, the petitioner's counsel had told the Supreme Court that Singh had failed to fully disclose his 67 criminal antecedents.

Dularchand Yadav murder case

The case relates to the killing of Dularchand Yadav, a former Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and supporter of the Jan Suraaj Party, during the campaign for the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections.

Yadav was killed on October 30, 2025, in Mokama after the campaign convoys of Anant Singh, who was contesting the election on a JD(U) ticket, and Jan Suraaj candidate Piyush Priyadarshi reportedly came face-to-face, triggering a clash between supporters.

According to the police investigation, Yadav was allegedly run over by an SUV during the violence. However, his family claimed that he was first shot before being run over by a vehicle.

The postmortem report pointed to severe injuries to his heart and lungs caused by blunt-force trauma, with cardiorespiratory failure identified as the cause of death.

Anant Singh was named as the prime accused in the case and arrested on the night of November 1, 2025. Two of his nephews were also arrested in connection with the murder.

Anant Singh wins Mokama despite being in jail

Despite being in judicial custody, Singh contested the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections and won the Mokama constituency. He defeated RJD candidate Veena Devi by a margin of 28,206 votes.

On March 19, 2026, the Patna High Court granted him regular bail against a bond of Rs 15,000. While granting relief, the court had cautioned Singh against tampering with prosecution evidence or intimidating witnesses during the trial.

However, the Supreme Court's latest decision to set aside the bail order has once again brought Singh's criminal antecedents and the circumstances surrounding the Dularchand Yadav murder case into focus.

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