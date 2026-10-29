CBSE 12th Chemistry sample paper 2027: Practice now for better marks

The CBSE Class 12 exam 2027 is likely to be held from February, just months away for the board exam, students should start attempting sample papers daily to obtain a good score in the Class 12 Chemistry paper. CBSE Class 12 Chemistry paper will consist of 70 marks, the duration of the paper is 3 hours. There will be 30 marks for internal assessment.

CBSE 12th Chemistry paper pattern

Section A: 16 multiple choice/ assertion-reasoning questions (one mark each)

Section B: 5 very short answer questions (2 marks each)

Section C: 7 short answer questions (3 marks each)

Section D: 2 case-based questions (4 marks each)

Section E: 3 long answer questions (5 marks each).

CBSE 12th Chemistry sample paper 2027: Download and practice

Here's a sample paper of CBSE 12th Chemistry by Shiv Nadar School, Noida, students should download and practice that may help them to get a cent percentile.

CBSE 12th Chemistry sample paper 2027: How to download at cbse.gov.in

CBSE 12th Chemistry sample paper is available on the official website- cbse.gov.in. The students can download CBSE Class 12 Chemistry sample paper on the CBSE portal- cbse.gov.in. To download CBSE 12th Chemistry sample paper 2027, students need to visit the official website- cbse.gov.in and click on Class 12 Chemistry sample paper PDF link. CBSE 12th Chemistry sample paper PDF will be available for download. Save Class 12 Chemistry sample paper PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website- cbse.gov.in

Click on Class 12 Chemistry sample paper PDF link

CBSE 12th Chemistry sample paper PDF will be available for download

Save CBSE 12th Chemistry sample paper PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

CBSE 10th, 12th date sheet 2027 release update

CBSE is likely to release 10th and 12th date sheet 2027 this week. CBSE 10th, 12th date sheet 2027 once released, students can check and download Class 10 and 12 exam schedule on the official website - cbseacademic.nic.in.

The students can check and download CBSE 10th and 12th exam schedule on the official portal - cbseacademic.nic.in. To download CBSE 10th, 12th date sheet, students need to visit the official portal - cbse.gov.in and click on CBSE 10th and 12th exam schedule PDF link. CBSE 10th and 12th exam schedule 2027 PDF will be available for download on the screen. Save CBSE 10th and 12th date sheet 2027 PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website - cbseacademic.nic.in

Click on CBSE 10th and 12th date sheet 2027

CBSE 10th and 12th exam schedule 2027 PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save CBSE 10th and 12th date sheet 2027 PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

For details on CBSE 10th and 12th date sheet, sample paper 2027, please visit the official website - cbse.gov.in.

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