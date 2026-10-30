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CBSE 10th, 12th date sheet 2027 at cbse.gov.in Live Updates: Is Class 10, 12 exam schedule today?

Written By: Arnab Mitra
Updated:

Last year, the Class 10, 12 exam schedule was released on October 30, so candidates can expect their time table today. The students can check and download Class 10 and 12 exam schedule on the official website - cbse.gov.in, once released.

CBSE 10th, 12th date sheet 2027 Live: Is Class 10, 12 time table today?
CBSE 10th, 12th date sheet 2027 Live: Is Class 10, 12 time table today? Image Source : PTI File Photo

Is Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10, 12 date sheet 2027 releasing on Friday, October 30? Last year, the Class 10, 12 exam schedule was released on October 30, so candidates can expect their time table today. The students can check and download Class 10 and 12 exam schedule on the official website - cbse.gov.in, once released.  

The students can follow these steps to download CBSE 10th and 12th date sheet 2027. To download CBSE 10th, 12th date sheet, students  need to visit the official portal - cbse.gov.in and click on CBSE 10th and 12th exam schedule PDF link. CBSE 10th and 12th exam schedule 2027 PDF will be available for download on the screen. Save CBSE 10th and 12th date sheet 2027 PDF and take a print out.  

  • Visit the official website - cbse.gov.in
  • Click on CBSE 10th and 12th date sheet 2027 
  • CBSE 10th and 12th exam schedule 2027 PDF will be available for download on the screen 
  • Save CBSE 10th and 12th date sheet 2027 PDF and take a hard copy out of it.       

CBSE 10th, 12th sample paper has already been released, students who wish to practice sample paper can download it from the official portal - cbse.gov.in.

Check CBSE 10th, 12th sample paper here 

Live updates :CBSE 10th, 12th date sheet 2027 Updates

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  • 8:29 AM (IST)Oct 30, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    CBSE 10th, 12th sample paper 2027 released

    The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the sample paper for Class 10 and 12 exams 2027. The students can check and download CBSE 10th and 12th sample paper 2027 on the official website - cbseacademic.nic.in.  

  • 8:28 AM (IST)Oct 30, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    How to download CBSE 10th, 12th date sheet 2027

    To download CBSE 10th, 12th date sheet, students  need to visit the official portal - cbse.gov.in and click on CBSE 10th and 12th exam schedule PDF link. CBSE 10th and 12th exam schedule 2027 PDF will be available for download on the screen. Save CBSE 10th and 12th date sheet 2027 PDF and take a print out.   

  • 8:28 AM (IST)Oct 30, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Where to check CBSE 10th, 12th date sheet 2027

    CBSE 10th, 12th date sheet 2027 once released, will be available on the official website - cbse.gov.in. The students can follow these steps to download CBSE 10th and 12th date sheet 2027. To download CBSE 10th, 12th date sheet, students  need to visit the official portal - cbse.gov.in and click on CBSE 10th and 12th exam schedule PDF link. CBSE 10th and 12th exam schedule 2027 PDF will be available for download on the screen. Save CBSE 10th and 12th date sheet 2027 PDF and take a print out.   

  • 8:27 AM (IST)Oct 30, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    When was CBSE Class 10, 12 date sheet 2027 out last year?

     Last year, the Class 10, 12 exam schedule was released on October 30, so candidates can expect their time table today. The students can check and download Class 10 and 12 exam schedule on the official website - cbse.gov.in, once released.   

  • 8:26 AM (IST)Oct 30, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    CBSE 10th, 12th date sheet 2027 today?

    Will CBSE Class 10, 12 date sheet 2027 be released today, October 30? Last year, the Class 10, 12 exam schedule was released on October 30, so candidates can expect their time table today. The students can check and download Class 10 and 12 exam schedule on the official website - cbse.gov.in, once released.  

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