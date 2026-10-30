CBSE 10th, 12th date sheet 2027 at cbse.gov.in Live Updates: Is Class 10, 12 exam schedule today?

Is Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10, 12 date sheet 2027 releasing on Friday, October 30? Last year, the Class 10, 12 exam schedule was released on October 30, so candidates can expect their time table today. The students can check and download Class 10 and 12 exam schedule on the official website - cbse.gov.in, once released.

The students can follow these steps to download CBSE 10th and 12th date sheet 2027. To download CBSE 10th, 12th date sheet, students need to visit the official portal - cbse.gov.in and click on CBSE 10th and 12th exam schedule PDF link. CBSE 10th and 12th exam schedule 2027 PDF will be available for download on the screen. Save CBSE 10th and 12th date sheet 2027 PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website - cbse.gov.in

Click on CBSE 10th and 12th date sheet 2027

CBSE 10th and 12th exam schedule 2027 PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save CBSE 10th and 12th date sheet 2027 PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

CBSE 10th, 12th sample paper has already been released, students who wish to practice sample paper can download it from the official portal - cbse.gov.in.

Check CBSE 10th, 12th sample paper here