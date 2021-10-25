Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO West Bengal: Schools, colleges to reopen from November 15, says Mamata Banerjee

Schools and colleges in West Bengal will reopen from November 15, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced on Monday. CM Banerjee directed Chief Secretary H K Dwivedi to take necessary measures to facilitate the process.

Banerjee, after attending an administrative review meeting at Uttar Kanya in Siliguri, asked the chief secretary to ensure proper cleaning and sanitisation of educational institutions before they reopen.

Schools and colleges in the state have been closed since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in March last year.

(with PTI inputs)

