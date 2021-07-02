RRB NTPC seventh phase exam 2021 schedule released; check Covid-19 guidelines, details

Follow us on RRB NTPC exam will be held on July 23, 24, 26 and 31

RRB NTPC exam 2021: The Railway Recruitment Board has released the dates for seventh phase of non-technical popular categories (NTPC) recruitment exam. The computer based NTPC exam will be held on July 23, 24, 26 and 31. A total of 2.78 lakh candidates were enrolled to appear for the exam.

According to RRB, the e-call letters will be made available to download four days prior to exam, and link for viewing exam city and free travelling authority will be available ten days before the exam. The RRB advised candidates to strictly adhere to Covid guidelines- use of face mask is mandatory to appear in the NTPC exam. "Candidates will be allowed entry only if wearing a Face Mask and the Face mask shall be worn at all times," RRB notification mentioned.

The candidates should note that electronic gadgets such as Mobile phones, pager, watches, Bluetooth enabled devices, calculators, metallic wears, bangles, belts, bracelets etc. are not allowed inside the exam centre.

The NTPC exam takers will be communicated through their registered mail and mobile numbers. Candidates are advised to refer only to the official websites of RRBs for latest updates on the recruitment process. They can also ues help desk available at official websites for seeking clarifications.

A total of 1.26 crore applicants have applied for the NTPC exam for 35, 208 vacancies. The phase-wise exam for NTPC posts started earlier in December last year.

