RRB NTPC Exam Date: Railways to conduct NTPC CBT-1 exam from December 15. Check details

Image Source : INDIA TV RRB NTPC Exam Date: Railways to conduct NTPC exam from December 15. Check details

RRB NTPC Exam Date: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will conduct the recruitment exam for the non-technical popular categories (NTPC) from December 15. The schedule for the examination will be released soon. The RRB NTPC CBT-1 exam will be Computer Based Test (CBT) for 35,208 vacancies including 24,605 Graduate posts and 10,603 Under-graduate posts under the Non-Technical Popular Category. These include Accounts Clerk cum Typist, Time Keeper, Trains Clerk, Traffic Assistant, Goods Guard, Commercial cum Ticket clerk, Senior Clerk cum Typist, Commercial Apprentice and Station Master etc.

"Examination of the recruitment process applications for all 3 categories of various posts in Railways has been completed, the examinations will be started from December 15 for recruitment to various posts," Union Railways Minister Piyush Goyal in a tweet said.

रेलवे में विभिन्न पदों की सभी 3 श्रेणियों के लिये भर्ती प्रक्रिया के आवेदनों की जांच पूर्ण की जा चुकी है, विभिन्न पदों पर भर्ती के लिये परीक्षाओं का आयोजन 15 दिसंबर से शुरु किया जायेगा। pic.twitter.com/FUqXkfjxl7 — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) September 5, 2020

"We have invited some applications for recruitment in various categories for 1.4 lakh posts. These were notified during the pre-Covid period," Railways CEO V K Yadav said at a virtual press conference.

The national transporter received 2.42 crore applications for 1.4 lakh vacancies, the CEO added.

"Scrutiny of these applications was completed but due to Covid-19 pandemic, a computer-based examination cannot be completed," Yadav said.

"Railways has decided to start exams for all three categories of vacancies from December 15. A detailed schedule will be announced very soon," Yadav added.

RRB NTPC EXAM GUIDELINES

Candidates may have to wear face masks considering COVID-19 guidelines. Railways are facing a challenging task of tackling impersonation; mass gathering at exam centres, sanitation of exam centres after each shift among others. Number of candidates to be booked in an exam centre may have to be cut down to enable more social distance between two candidates while enforcing the norms required for fair and smooth conduct of examination of this magnitude.

Earlier, Railways successfully concluded, what can it called as one of the world’s largest recruitment exercise, for filling up critical safety and operational posts and has reached its completion stage. Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) invited online applications against Centralized Employment Notification (CEN) No. 01/2018 from 03.02.2018 to 31.03.2018 for a total 64,371 combined vacancies of Assistant Loco Pilots (ALPs) & Technicians. A total of 47,45,176 online applications were received. The scheme of selection consisted of 3 -stages computer based tests followed by medical examination (which is one of the stringent medical examinations considering the level of distant vision/colour vision and alertness required from a Loco Pilot) and document verification of short listed candidates. About 47.45 lakhs candidates registered for these posts.

Panel of selected candidates has been approved for 56,378 Candidates (26968 ALPs, 28410 Technicians) out of 64371 vacancies (27795 ALPs, 64371 Technicians). Appointment letters have been issued to 40,420 candidates (22223 ALPs, 18197 Technicians). Training of newly recruited 19,120 candidates (10123 Assistant Loco Pilots (ALPs), 8997 Technicians) to resume as soon as COVID lock down related measures ease out. Training process take 17 weeks for ALPs, 06 months for Technicians.

About RRB

The Railway Recruitment Board was initally known as 'Railway Service Commission'. It was in January 1985 that it was renamed as Railway Recruitment Board. Each RRB consists of a Chairman, Member Secretary/Deputy Secretary or an Assistant Secretary and non-gazetted staff.

Latest Education News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage