Thursday, April 29, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Jobs
  4. When will RRC Group D exam 2021 be held? Wait for over 1.15 crore candidates continues

When will RRC Group D exam 2021 be held? Wait for over 1.15 crore candidates continues

The Railway Recruitment Board earlier in December said that group D exam is likely to be conducted in April. However, RRBs have not released the next dates of NTPC exam yet

India TV Education Desk India TV Education Desk
New Delhi Updated on: April 29, 2021 18:52 IST
RRC Group D exam
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL

Check dates of RRC Group D exam 

RRC Group D exam 2021: Over 1.15 crore (1,15,67,248) candidates who have enrolled to appear for the RRC group D exam are waiting long for the railway recruitment exam dates, but as of now, the Railway Recruitment Board has not announced the dates for the recruitment exams. Currently, the non-technical popular category (NTPC) exam is being conducted in phases since December 15, and RRB will conduct the group D exam after the completion of NTPC recruitment exams. 

The Railway Recruitment Board earlier in December said that group D exam is likely to be conducted in April. However, RRBs have not released the next dates of NTPC exam yet. 

Eligibility Criteria : 

Educational Qualification and Experience:

10th pass (OR) ITI from institutions recognised by NCVT/SCVT (or) equivalent (OR) National Apprenticeship Certificate (NAC) granted by NCVT. 

Selected candidates for RRC Group D Posts will be employed at the level 1 of 7th pay commission pay matrix. They will be paid Rs 18,000 on monthly basis. 

ALSO READ | SBI recruitment 2021: Vacancies for over 5000 junior associate posts, apply now

ALSO READ | Kerala TET 2021 May registration process begins 

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

X