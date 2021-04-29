When will RRC Group D exam 2021 be held? Wait for over 1.15 crore candidates continues

Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL Check dates of RRC Group D exam

RRC Group D exam 2021: Over 1.15 crore (1,15,67,248) candidates who have enrolled to appear for the RRC group D exam are waiting long for the railway recruitment exam dates, but as of now, the Railway Recruitment Board has not announced the dates for the recruitment exams. Currently, the non-technical popular category (NTPC) exam is being conducted in phases since December 15, and RRB will conduct the group D exam after the completion of NTPC recruitment exams.

The Railway Recruitment Board earlier in December said that group D exam is likely to be conducted in April. However, RRBs have not released the next dates of NTPC exam yet.

Eligibility Criteria :

Educational Qualification and Experience:

10th pass (OR) ITI from institutions recognised by NCVT/SCVT (or) equivalent (OR) National Apprenticeship Certificate (NAC) granted by NCVT.

Selected candidates for RRC Group D Posts will be employed at the level 1 of 7th pay commission pay matrix. They will be paid Rs 18,000 on monthly basis.

