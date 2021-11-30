Tuesday, November 30, 2021
     
Omicron: Pune postpones reopening of schools till December 15

Earlier the state government had announced to reopen the schools from December 1, however, after Mumbai now Pune becomes the second municipal corporation in the state to postpone the reopening of schools.

Pune Published on: November 30, 2021 17:10 IST
In light of rising concern for the new Covid-19 variant Omicron, the reopening of schools for Standard 1 to 7 has been postponed till December 15, according to the Pune Municipal Corporation.

In an official order on Tuesday, the corporation informed that further decisions on the reopening of schools will be taken after reviewing the situation after December 15.

Earlier the state government had announced to reopen the schools from December 1, however, after Mumbai now Pune becomes the second municipal corporation in the state to postpone the reopening of schools.

The Omicron variant (B.1.1.529), a new variant of the coronavirus, was first reported in Botswana on November 11, 2021, and appeared on November 14 in South Africa. It has been declared a variant of concern by the World Health Organisation (WHO). 

(With ANI Inputs)

