NEET-SS 2021: Supreme Court issues notice challenging last minute changes in paper pattern

NEET-SS 2021: The Supreme Court on Monday issued a notice challenging the last minute changes in the paper pattern of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Super Specialty (NEET-SS) 2021. The petition filed by 41 doctors asked for striking down the changes as it arbitraty made, just before a month left for the medical entrance.

The division bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and BV Nagarathna will hear the case next Monday (September 27), as reported by news agency ANI.

NEET-SS is scheduled to be conducted on November 13-14 this year. As per the proposed paper pattern, the questions for the critical care super-specialty will be drawn from general medicines. The previous paper pattern allotted 60 per cent marks from super-specialty while 40 per cent marks from feeder courses.

