NEET UG Exam 2021 LIVE UPDATES: Medical entrance began at 2 pm

Follow us on Image Source : FILE NEET-UG 2021 has started at 2 pm today (September 12).

The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET-UG 2021) has started at 2 pm on Sunday (September 12). The NEET Exam 2021 will consist of one question paper containing 180 MCQ from Biology (Botany and Zoology), Physics, Chemistry, and Physics.

NEET UG 2021 Exam: Guidelines to follow

1. Firstly, all communication devices, such as mobile phones, earphones, microphones, pager, etc.

2. No pencil box, geometry box, calculator, writing pad, electronic pens, log tables, plastic pouch have been allowed inside the exam centres.

3. Wristwatches, health bands, goggles, belts, handbags, bracelets, cameras, etc are also prohibited in the NEET UG examination centres.

4. Mettalic items, ornaments, microchips, food items, Bluetooth devices, etc are also banned.

READ| NEET UG 2021: NTA Guidelines, important last night revision tips

ALSO READ| NEET 2021 Last Minute Tips: Important sections, common questions; 10 important preparation tips

Latest Education News