NEET UG Exam 2021 LIVE UPDATES: Medical entrance began at 2 pm

NEET-UG 2021 has started at 2 pm today (September 12).

New Delhi Updated on: September 12, 2021 15:30 IST
NEET-UG 2021 has started at 2 pm today (September 12). 

The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET-UG 2021) has started at 2 pm on Sunday (September 12). The NEET Exam 2021 will consist of one question paper containing 180 MCQ from Biology (Botany and Zoology), Physics, Chemistry, and Physics. 

NEET UG 2021 Exam: Guidelines to follow

1. Firstly, all communication devices, such as mobile phones, earphones, microphones, pager, etc.

2. No pencil box, geometry box, calculator, writing pad, electronic pens, log tables, plastic pouch have been allowed inside the exam centres.

3. Wristwatches, health bands, goggles, belts, handbags, bracelets, cameras, etc are also prohibited in the NEET UG examination centres.

4. Mettalic items, ornaments, microchips, food items, Bluetooth devices, etc are also banned.

Live updates :NEET UG 2021 LIVE| Medical entrance exam started at 2 pm

  • Sep 12, 2021 3:30 PM (IST) Posted by Kajari Goswami

    NEET UG is delayed

    The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET 2021) for admission to undergraduate medical courses will be held today, September 12. It was delayed due to the second wave of Covid-19. NEET UG will finally take place today between 2 pm and 5 pm in 202 test cities.

  • Sep 12, 2021 2:39 PM (IST) Posted by Kajari Goswami

    NEET PG 2021

    The NEET PG 2021 was conducted recently on September 12. According to the expert, the PG paper was moderate to easy and candidates can crack the exam with basic knowledge. 

  • Sep 12, 2021 2:15 PM (IST) Posted by Kajari Goswami

    NEET UG 2021: Guidelines to be followed in exam centres

    It is mandatory for all students to undergo a frisking process before entering the exam venue. Candidates are allowed to carry only a few things--hand sanitiser bottle (50 ml), transparent water bottle, a photograph same as the one used in the application form to be pasted on the attendance sheet, a printout of the admit card containing the filled but unsigned self-declaration form, and the postcard photo, a photo ID, and PwD certificate and scribe-related documents, if applicable.

