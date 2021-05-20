NATA 2021 second exam postponed, check revised dates

Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL NATA second exam will now be held on July 11

NATA 2021 second exam 2021: The Council of Architecture (CoA) has postponed the second test for NATA amid surge in Covid-19 cases across the country. The postponed exam will now be held on July 11, which was earlier scheduled on June 12. Candidates can check the official notification at nata.in.

NATA official notification reads, "In view of the severity of second wave of COVID-19 and subsequent lockdowns being imposed in several states/ UTs in the country for containment of pandemic, it has been decided by the competent authority of the Council of Architecture that second test of NATA 2021 examination shall now be held on July 11 instead of the earlier scheduled date of June 12."

"The revised NATA brochure with revised important dates for the Second test shall be uploaded shortly on NATA website- nata.in and as well as on the website of the council coa.gov.in. The NATA portal shall remain open to facilitate students applying for registration for the second test," the official statement added.

Candidates who wish to take admission to Bachelor of Architecture (B.Arch) programs have to qualify for NATA or JEE Main 2021. The NATA exam result was earlier released on April 20.

Established under the Architects Acts, 1972, the Council of Architecture (CoA) monitored the institutions for providing recognised architectural qualifications to the candidates.

Latest Education News