Kerala Plus One Second Allotment result declared, how to check

Kerala Plus One Second Allotment result: The Kerala Plus One admissions second allotment list has been released. Students who registered for Kerala Class 11 admission can check the seat allotment status on the official website-- vhscap.kerala.gov.in.

Students who get allotment in the first option will get permanent admission. They are not allowed to hold their seats temporarily.

Kerala Plus One Second Allotment Result 2021: Steps to check

Visit the official website-- vhscap.kerala.gov.in. Go to the ‘Public’ section or flashing message available on the homepage. You would be redirected to a new page Enter your credentials such as application number and date of birth. Download the result and take a print of the allotment letter for any future reference.

For details on Kerala Plus One admission, please visit the website- vhscap.kerala.gov.in.

