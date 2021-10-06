Wednesday, October 06, 2021
     
Kerala Plus One Second Allotment result declared, how to check

Students who registered for Kerala Class 11 admission can check the seat allotment status on the official website-- vhscap.kerala.gov.in

India TV Education Desk India TV Education Desk
New Delhi Updated on: October 06, 2021 16:25 IST
Kerala Plus One second allotment list
Image Source : FILE

Kerala Plus One second allotment list is available at the website-  vhscap.kerala.gov.in  

Kerala Plus One Second Allotment result: The Kerala Plus One admissions second allotment list has been released. Students who registered for Kerala Class 11 admission can check the seat allotment status on the official website-- vhscap.kerala.gov.in

Students who get allotment in the first option will get permanent admission. They are not allowed to hold their seats temporarily. 

Kerala Plus One Second Allotment Result 2021: Steps to check 

  1. Visit the official website-- vhscap.kerala.gov.in.
  2. Go to the ‘Public’ section or flashing message available on the homepage.
  3. You would be redirected to a new page 
  4. Enter your credentials such as application number and date of birth.
  5. Download the result and take a print of the allotment letter for any future reference.

For details on Kerala Plus One admission, please visit the website- vhscap.kerala.gov.in

