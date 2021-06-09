JKBOSE exams for Class 11, 12 cancelled

The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) on Wednesday cancelled Class 11 and class 12 examinations. The decision was announced by J&K LG Office on Twitter.
"In view of safety and well-being of students due to Covid pandemic, all pending JKBOSE Examinations session 2020-21 (Regular/Private) for final exams of class XI and XII across JKUT for which examination/results are awaited, are cancelled," the order read.
It said that the detailed procedure for publishing results alongwith a scheme of marking will be completed by JKBOSE shortly.