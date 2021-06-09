Image Source : PTI JKBOSE exams for Class 11, 12 cancelled

The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) on Wednesday cancelled Class 11 and class 12 examinations. The decision was announced by J&K LG Office on Twitter.

"In view of safety and well-being of students due to Covid pandemic, all pending JKBOSE Examinations session 2020-21 (Regular/Private) for final exams of class XI and XII across JKUT for which examination/results are awaited, are cancelled," the order read.

It said that the detailed procedure for publishing results alongwith a scheme of marking will be completed by JKBOSE shortly.

