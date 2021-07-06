Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE IMAGE JEE Main Exams 2021: Application window reopens. Check details

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday offered another opportunity to students who wish to apply for the remaining JEE (Main) - 2021 sessions.

In an announcement Tuesday evening, Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said that the third session would be held between July 20 and July 25 while the fourth edition will take place from July 27 to August 2 this year.

He further said that the decision to reopen the application window was taken in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, and for the convenience of students. They will also be allowed to change their preferences for exam centres during this period, he said.

Students who want to apply for JEE Main third session can do so between July 6 and July 8 (upto 9 pm). Similarly, those who want to appear in the fourth edition can apply between July 9 and July 12 (upto 9 pm).

Image Source : NTA JEE Main Exams 2021: Application window reopens. Check details

READ MORE: JEE Main Exam Dates: Third session between July 20-July 25, fourth session from July 27-Aug 2

Latest Education News