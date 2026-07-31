Michael Vaughan weighs in on Stephen Fleming's absence from upcoming Pakistan series

New Delhi:

The ECB (England and Wales Cricket Board) came forward and named former New Zealand cricketer Stephen Fleming as their new Test head coach. The decision was made after Brendon McCullum stepped down from his role, bringing the Bazball era to an end.

It is worth noting that Fleming will not be joining England for the upcoming three-game series against Pakistan but will instead join in December. The series against Pakistan will begin on August 19 with the first Test taking place at Headingley in Leeds.

Speaking on the same, former England cricketer Michael Vaughan took centre stage and talked about how Fleming should have joined for the upcoming series against Pakistan.

"Stephen Fleming is a good appointment as England's Test coach, but he should be in position for the start of the Pakistan series, rather than taking over fully for the South Africa tour in December," Vaughan wrote in the Telegraph.

"It is about the small details: gaining experience of going to grounds such as Edgbaston – which hosts an Ashes Test – getting to know people involved in English cricket and fact-finding about our game by meeting the county coaches who can help him. These are the one-per-cent details England let slip during the Brendon McCullum years but are required to win major trophies,” he added.

England will hope to put in a good show against Pakistan

Speaking of the upcoming series between England and Pakistan, the two sides will take on each other across three Test matches. The first Test will be held at Headingley and will kick off on August 19. Furthermore, the second Test will be held at Lord’s Cricket Ground from August 27.

Additionally, the third and final Test of the series will be held at Edgbaston in Birmingham from September 9. It could be interesting to see how England fares against Pakistan. Both sides will hope to put in their best performances in the series and move further up in the WTC (World Test Championship) standings as well. Furthermore, with Fleming in line to take over as the Test head coach, the former Kiwi would assess the situation around the Test side and look forward to the changes that he would aim to make after taking over.

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