JEE Main 2021 Paper 2 answer key released, how to raise objections

JEE Main 2021 Paper 2 Answer Key 2021: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday released the answer key for the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main session 4 paper 2. The answer key for the B.Arch and B.Planning paper is now available at the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The candidates who are not satisfied with the answer key may challenge by paying an application fee of Rs 200 per question challenged. The last date to challenge answer key is September 29, till 11 pm.

JEE Main 2021 Paper 2 answer key: How to check

Visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in Click on the link that reads 'JEE Main 2021 answer key' Enter your application number and password Your JEE Main 2021 answer key will be displayed on the screen Download answer key, take a print out for further reference.

JEE Main session 4 for B.Arch, B.Planning exam was scheduled to be conducted on September 2. JEE Main result was earlier released on September 15. A total of 18 candidates have secured the top rank in the JEE Main 2021. The first rank holders are- Gaurab Das (Karnataka), Vaibhav Vishal (Bihar), Duggineni Venkata Paneesh (Andhra Pradesh), Siddhant Mukherjee, Anshul Verma and Mridul Agarwal (Rajasthan), Ruchir Bansal and Kavya Chopra (Delhi), Amaiya Singhal, and Pal Agarwal (Uttar Pradesh), Komma Sharanya and Joysula Venkata Aditya (Telangana), Pasala Veera Siva, Karnam Lokesh, and Kanchanapalli Rahul Naidu, (Andhra Pradesh), Pulkit Goyal (Punjab) and Guramrit Singh (Chandigarh).

