IPU CET 2021: Admit card released for UG courses, details here

Follow us on Image Source : IPU OFFICIAL WEBSITE GGSIP has released the IPU CET admit card 2021.

IPU CET 2021: The Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU), Delhi has released the admit card for Common Entrance Exam (CET) 2021 on the official website of IPU -- ipu.ac.in. The IPU CET admit card 2021 has been released for B.Com Honors, Bachelor of Education (BEd), and Bachelor of Journalism and Mass Communication (BJMC) courses.

Candidates will have to use their registration number and date of birth to download their admit cards. IPU CET Exam 2021 for UG programmes-- BJMC and B.Ed has been scheduled to be held on August 28 and B.Com Hons on August 29.

Candidates can also check the IPU CET admit card 2021 directly from here.

IP University admit card 2021: How to download

Visit the official website - ipu.ac.in On the homepage click on the ‘CET 2021 Admit Card’ link that is available Enter your application number and date of birth and click on the ‘Login’ button Your IPU CET 2021 admit card will appear on the screen Check your hall ticket and then download it for future reference

IPU CET Recruitment 2021: Important details

The university has earlier informed that on the day of the entrance examination, applicants are requested to carry their admit card along with valid government ID proof including voter ID, passport Aadhaar card, pan card, or driving license to the examination hall. Without their call letters, candidates will not be allowed to appear for the examination. For the unversed, the admission process began on June 11 with the release of the application form and the last date to fill the form was on August 7.

ALSO READ | Odisha 10th offline exam result 2021 declared, 80.83% pass

ALSO READ | West Bengal JECA admit card 2021 released, check exam dates

Latest Education News