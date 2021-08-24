Odisha 10th offline exam result 2021 declared, 80.83% pass

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Odisha 10th offline exam Result 2021 declared: Total 80.83% students pass exam.

The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Odisha has released the class 10 offline exam result. A total of 80.83 per cent students cleared the class 10 exam successfully. A total of 3,100 boys and 2,133 girls have passed the examination.

More than 15,000 candidates were registered to appear for the exam. However, only 6,620 candidates appeared in the exam of which 5233 students cleared the exam.

Odish class 10 result 2021: Grade details

A1 grade -- 42 students

A2 grade-- 255 students

B1 grade-- 348 students

B2 grade-- 458 students

C grade-- 599 students

D grade-- 846 students

E grade -- 2685 students

F grade -- 141 students

This year, the board exams were cancelled in the state due to the second wave of Covid-19. Instead of evaluating students in the traditional way, BSE Odisha had decided to award imputed marks to students based on an alternative marking scheme.

Odisha class 10 result 2021: Alternative marking result

In the alternative marking scheme, the Board registered close to 98 per cent pass this year. Not a single school in the State recorded a ‘zero’ result. Of the total 5, 62,010 students who passed the matric exam, 2,80, 351 are boys, and 2,81, 658 are girls. The pass percentage among ex-regular students is 88%.

