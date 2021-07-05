ICAI CA July exams 2021 in Kathmandu cancelled, check details

Follow us on Image Source : FILE CA July exams 2021 in Kathmandu cancelled

ICAI CA July exams 2021: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has cancelled the CA July exam in Kathmandu, Nepal which began from Monday (July 5).

According to ICAI, due to strict lockdown and accompanying restrictions in Nepal, it has been decided that July 2021 exams for Final [Old & New Scheme], Intermediate (IPC) and Intermediate scheduled from July 5 to 20 at all exam centres in Kathmandu (Nepal) only stands cancelled.

The students appearing from the exam centres of Kathmandu will not be treated as an attempt, and will not have to apply for opt-out to appear in November, the ICAI statement mentioned.

The institute has also given opt-out options for candidates got affected with Covid-19 to appear later in November. The candidates are advised to follow the website- icai.org for updates on CA exam.

READ MORE | ICAI CA July exams 2021 begin today; check Covid-19, exam centre guidelines

READ MORE | ICAI releases guidelines on opt-out facility; Details

Latest Education News