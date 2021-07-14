Wednesday, July 14, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Education
  4. IBPS suspends online registration process for clerks exams in PSBs

IBPS suspends online registration process for clerks exams in PSBs

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on Wednesday said the online registration process for conducting the preliminary and main examinations for recruitment of clerks in public sector banks is temporarily stopped due to unavoidable circumstances.

PTI PTI
Mumbai Updated on: July 14, 2021 22:58 IST
clerk exams online registration
Image Source : PTI

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on Wednesday said the online registration process for conducting the preliminary and main examinations for recruitment of clerks in public sector banks is temporarily stopped due to unavoidable circumstances.

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on Wednesday said the online registration process for conducting the preliminary and main examinations for recruitment of clerks in public sector banks is temporarily stopped due to unavoidable circumstances.

The recruitment process for clerks in state-run banks under Common Recruitment Process- XI is coordinated by IBPS.

“On-line registration process for conducting the preliminary and main examinations is temporarily stopped due to unavoidable circumstances,” IBPS said in a release.

The institute asked candidates to follow its website for further information on the same.

IBPS is an autonomous body set up to evolve and implement the process of assessment and selection of personnel for various client organisations.

It provides services to all public sector banks, SBI, RBI Nabard, Sidbi, ew co-operative banks, LIC and insurance companies.

Also Read: SBI clerk prelims 2021 admit card released, here's how to download

Also Read: Karnataka SSLC 2021: Free travel for students appearing for exams

Latest Education News

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

X