Karnataka SSLC 2021: Free travel for students appearing for exams

Karnataka SSLC 2021: The Karnataka SSLC or Class 10 exam will be held as per schedule from July 19 to 22. Considering the needs of the students appearing for Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examinations 2021, the Karnataka government has announced free travel for them in State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) buses.

According to the directive, the students can freely travel to the examination centre and return to their hometowns and villages. It has been told to the KSRTC authorities to make stops wherever is required for the students to reach examination centres.

The students appearing for the exams are asked to carry the hall ticket compulsorily, said Shivayogi Kalasad, the Managing Director of the KSRTC.

The candidates can download the admit card through the website- sslc.karnataka.gov.in.

