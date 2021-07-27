Himachal Public Service exam 2021: Tentative schedule out

Follow us on Image Source : PTI HPPSC has released the tentative schedule of Online/CBTs and offline examinations for various posts.

HPPSC Recruitment 2021: Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has released the tentative schedule of Online/CBTs (Examinations) and offline examinations for various posts. The e-Admit card and instructions for the same will be made available at the official website of hppsc.hp/gov.in/hppsc for candidates to check.

Candidates who applied to appear for the exam will be notified shortly via SMS or E-mail on the provided mobile numbers and e-mail ID. The schedule of the various exams including Assistant Engineer, Process Engineer, Computer Programmer, and Various Others posts will begin from August 24.

HPPSC 2021: Examination schedule

Tentative Schedule of Online/CBT Examination: As per the notification released on the official website of HPPSC the examination for Computer Programmer in Jal Shakti Vibhag will be held on August 23. The exam for Assistant Engineer (Electrical) in PWD, will be conducted on August 24.

The online/CBT exam for Process Engineer in Jal Shakti Vibhag will be held on August 25. For Computer Programmer in the Department of Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs the exam will be held on August 26.

