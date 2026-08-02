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How many medals did India win at Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow?

Written By: Varun Malik @varunm0212
Published: ,Updated:

India enjoyed a strong show at the Commonwealth Games 2026 as boxers, weightlifters, judokas and athletes starred in a truncated Games (discipline-wise). India won 10 boxing medals, with seven golds, highlighting their dominant performance in Glasgow.

India's CWG 2026 campaign ended.
India's CWG 2026 campaign ended. Image Source : PTI
New Delhi:

India's campaign at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026 came to an end on Sunday evening, drawing the curtains to a pretty impressive run in the Scottish city. India produced several memorable performances at the Glasgow Games with athletes across boxing, judo and athletics, among others, bagging medals left, right and centre. 

The campaign ended with the Indian athletes bringing 39 medals for the nation. India clinched 13 gold medals, 17 silver and nine bronze medals and held the No.4 spot in the medals tally at the time of writing this piece. 16 medals came on August 10, including 10 boxing prizes in a memorable day for Indian sport.

Boxers give biggest joy to India, judo not behind

It was a campaign to remember for the Indian boxers at the Glasgow Games. 10 boxers clinched medals, and a stunning seven of them won gold in an epic display by the pugilists. The likes of Preeti Pawar (women’s 54kg), Jaismine Lamboria (women’s 57kg), Sakshi Chaudhary (women’s 51kg), Priya Ghanghas (women’s 60kg), Arundhati Choudhary (women’s 70kg), Sachin Siwach (men’s 60kg) and Ankush Panghal (men’s 80kg) all won gold medals in their categories. 

Jadumani Singh (men’s 55kg), Olympic medallist Lovlina Borgohain (women’s 75kg) and Narender Berwal (men’s 90+kg) fell on the final hurdle as they settled for silver medals. The 10 medals won by India are the most they have ever won in boxing at a CWG edition, surpassing their previous best of nine in 2018. Meanwhile, India's seven golds at the CWG 2026 was also the most in boxing in this edition of the Games.

Meanwhile, it was a historic performance by Indian judokas as they won four medals, including two unprecedented gold medals. Asmita Dey and Harsh Singh won gold medals for India, with Asmita becoming the first Indian to win a judo medal at the CWG.

Neeraj Chopra silver, rise of Yash Vir; Gold for Chanu too

Meanwhile, Neeraj Chopra won his second Commonwealth Games medal as he bagged a silver in the javelin throw with a season-best effort of 85.83m. Sri Lanka's Rumesh Pathirage won the gold with a monstrous throw of 89.75m. While Rumesh continued his rich vein of form in 2026, it was a story of the rise of Yash Vir Singh, who clinched the bronze in the final attempt with a throw of 85.41m, which is also his personal best.

Weightlifting icon Mirabai Chanu continued her dominance at the Games as she clinched her fourth straight medal and third successive gold at the Commonwealth Games. She gave India their first gold of the edition in the women's 48kh category with a total lift of 190kg. India's last medal came from Gulveer Singh, an Indian Army Naib Subedar. He stunningly won two medals, one silver in the 10000m race and then India's last medal, a bronze, in the 5000m race.

Here's the updated medal tally of India:

Athlete Event Sports Medal
Jhandu Kumar Men's heavyweight Para Powerlifting Bronze
Rishikant Singh Men's 60 kg Weightlifting Silver
Mirabai Chanu Women's 48 kg Weightlifting Gold
Muthupandi Raja Men's 65 kg Weightlifting Silver
Gyaneshwari Yadav Women's 53kg Weightlifting Silver
Bindyarani Devi Women's 58kg Weightlifting Bronze
Sharmila Dhankar Women's shot put F57 Para athletics Gold
Sarvesh Kushare Men's high jump Athetics Silver
Shilpa K Shyla Women's shot put F57 Para athletics Bronze
Valluri Ajaya Babu Men's 79kg Weightlifting Silver
Harjinder Kaur Women's 69kg Weightlifting Silver
Gulveer Singh Men's 10000m Athetics Silver
Murali Sreeshankar Men's long jump Athetics Silver
Dilip Gavit Men's 100m T47 Para athletics Gold
Mohammed Basil Men's 100m T47 Para athletics Silver
Lovepreet Singh Men’s +110kg weightlifting Weightlifting Silver
Seema Kaliramna Women's discus throw Discus throw Bronze
Neeraj Chopra Men's Javelin throw Javelin throw Silver
Yashvir Singh Men's Javelin throw Javelin throw Bronze
Asmita Dey Women's 48 kg Judo Judo Gold
Harsh Singh Men's 60 kg Judo Judo Gold
Yamini Mourya Men's 57 kg Judo Judo Silver
Tejaswin Shankar Men's Decathlon Decathlon Bronze
Preeti Pawar Women's 54 kg Boxing Gold
Pravreen Chithravel Men's triple jump Athletics Silver
Selva Prabhu Men's triple jump Athletics Bronze
Jasmine Lamboria Women's 57 kg Boxing Silver
Jadumani Singh Men's 55 kg Boxing Silver
Shubham Juyal Men's shot put F57 Para athletics Silver
Soman Rana Men's shot put F57 Para athletics Gold
Unnati Sharma Women's 63 kg Judo  Bronze
Sakshi Chaudhary Women's 51 kg Boxing  Gold
Priya Ghanghas Women's 60 kg Boxing Gold
Arundhati Chaudhary Women's 70 kg Boxing Gold
Lovlina Borgohain Women's 75 kg Boxing Silver
Sachin Siwach  Men's 60 kg Boxing Gold
Ankush Panghal Men's 80 kg Boxing Gold
Narender Berwal Men's 90 kg+ Boxing Silver
Gulveer Singh Men's 5000m Atheltics Bronze

Also Read:

Sachin Siwach, Ankush Panghal cap historic day for Indian boxing with Commonwealth Games golds

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Commonwealth Games 2026 Glasgow Games
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