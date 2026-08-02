How many medals did India win at Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow?

New Delhi:

India's campaign at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026 came to an end on Sunday evening, drawing the curtains to a pretty impressive run in the Scottish city. India produced several memorable performances at the Glasgow Games with athletes across boxing, judo and athletics, among others, bagging medals left, right and centre.

The campaign ended with the Indian athletes bringing 39 medals for the nation. India clinched 13 gold medals, 17 silver and nine bronze medals and held the No.4 spot in the medals tally at the time of writing this piece. 16 medals came on August 10, including 10 boxing prizes in a memorable day for Indian sport.

Boxers give biggest joy to India, judo not behind

It was a campaign to remember for the Indian boxers at the Glasgow Games. 10 boxers clinched medals, and a stunning seven of them won gold in an epic display by the pugilists. The likes of Preeti Pawar (women’s 54kg), Jaismine Lamboria (women’s 57kg), Sakshi Chaudhary (women’s 51kg), Priya Ghanghas (women’s 60kg), Arundhati Choudhary (women’s 70kg), Sachin Siwach (men’s 60kg) and Ankush Panghal (men’s 80kg) all won gold medals in their categories.

Jadumani Singh (men’s 55kg), Olympic medallist Lovlina Borgohain (women’s 75kg) and Narender Berwal (men’s 90+kg) fell on the final hurdle as they settled for silver medals. The 10 medals won by India are the most they have ever won in boxing at a CWG edition, surpassing their previous best of nine in 2018. Meanwhile, India's seven golds at the CWG 2026 was also the most in boxing in this edition of the Games.

Meanwhile, it was a historic performance by Indian judokas as they won four medals, including two unprecedented gold medals. Asmita Dey and Harsh Singh won gold medals for India, with Asmita becoming the first Indian to win a judo medal at the CWG.

Neeraj Chopra silver, rise of Yash Vir; Gold for Chanu too

Meanwhile, Neeraj Chopra won his second Commonwealth Games medal as he bagged a silver in the javelin throw with a season-best effort of 85.83m. Sri Lanka's Rumesh Pathirage won the gold with a monstrous throw of 89.75m. While Rumesh continued his rich vein of form in 2026, it was a story of the rise of Yash Vir Singh, who clinched the bronze in the final attempt with a throw of 85.41m, which is also his personal best.

Weightlifting icon Mirabai Chanu continued her dominance at the Games as she clinched her fourth straight medal and third successive gold at the Commonwealth Games. She gave India their first gold of the edition in the women's 48kh category with a total lift of 190kg. India's last medal came from Gulveer Singh, an Indian Army Naib Subedar. He stunningly won two medals, one silver in the 10000m race and then India's last medal, a bronze, in the 5000m race.

Here's the updated medal tally of India:

Athlete Event Sports Medal Jhandu Kumar Men's heavyweight Para Powerlifting Bronze Rishikant Singh Men's 60 kg Weightlifting Silver Mirabai Chanu Women's 48 kg Weightlifting Gold Muthupandi Raja Men's 65 kg Weightlifting Silver Gyaneshwari Yadav Women's 53kg Weightlifting Silver Bindyarani Devi Women's 58kg Weightlifting Bronze Sharmila Dhankar Women's shot put F57 Para athletics Gold Sarvesh Kushare Men's high jump Athetics Silver Shilpa K Shyla Women's shot put F57 Para athletics Bronze Valluri Ajaya Babu Men's 79kg Weightlifting Silver Harjinder Kaur Women's 69kg Weightlifting Silver Gulveer Singh Men's 10000m Athetics Silver Murali Sreeshankar Men's long jump Athetics Silver Dilip Gavit Men's 100m T47 Para athletics Gold Mohammed Basil Men's 100m T47 Para athletics Silver Lovepreet Singh Men’s +110kg weightlifting Weightlifting Silver Seema Kaliramna Women's discus throw Discus throw Bronze Neeraj Chopra Men's Javelin throw Javelin throw Silver Yashvir Singh Men's Javelin throw Javelin throw Bronze Asmita Dey Women's 48 kg Judo Judo Gold Harsh Singh Men's 60 kg Judo Judo Gold Yamini Mourya Men's 57 kg Judo Judo Silver Tejaswin Shankar Men's Decathlon Decathlon Bronze

Preeti Pawar Women's 54 kg Boxing Gold Pravreen Chithravel Men's triple jump Athletics Silver Selva Prabhu Men's triple jump Athletics Bronze Jasmine Lamboria Women's 57 kg Boxing Silver Jadumani Singh Men's 55 kg Boxing Silver Shubham Juyal Men's shot put F57 Para athletics Silver Soman Rana Men's shot put F57 Para athletics Gold Unnati Sharma Women's 63 kg Judo Bronze Sakshi Chaudhary Women's 51 kg Boxing Gold Priya Ghanghas Women's 60 kg Boxing Gold Arundhati Chaudhary Women's 70 kg Boxing Gold Lovlina Borgohain Women's 75 kg Boxing Silver Sachin Siwach Men's 60 kg Boxing Gold Ankush Panghal Men's 80 kg Boxing Gold Narender Berwal Men's 90 kg+ Boxing Silver Gulveer Singh Men's 5000m Atheltics Bronze

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Sachin Siwach, Ankush Panghal cap historic day for Indian boxing with Commonwealth Games golds