How many medals did India win at Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow?

India's campaign at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026 came to an end on Sunday evening, drawing the curtains to a pretty impressive run in the Scottish city. India produced several memorable performances at the Glasgow Games with athletes across boxing, judo and athletics, among others, bagging medals left, right and centre.
The campaign ended with the Indian athletes bringing 39 medals for the nation. India clinched 13 gold medals, 17 silver and nine bronze medals and held the No.4 spot in the medals tally at the time of writing this piece. 16 medals came on August 10, including 10 boxing prizes in a memorable day for Indian sport.
Boxers give biggest joy to India, judo not behind
It was a campaign to remember for the Indian boxers at the Glasgow Games. 10 boxers clinched medals, and a stunning seven of them won gold in an epic display by the pugilists. The likes of Preeti Pawar (women’s 54kg), Jaismine Lamboria (women’s 57kg), Sakshi Chaudhary (women’s 51kg), Priya Ghanghas (women’s 60kg), Arundhati Choudhary (women’s 70kg), Sachin Siwach (men’s 60kg) and Ankush Panghal (men’s 80kg) all won gold medals in their categories.
Jadumani Singh (men’s 55kg), Olympic medallist Lovlina Borgohain (women’s 75kg) and Narender Berwal (men’s 90+kg) fell on the final hurdle as they settled for silver medals. The 10 medals won by India are the most they have ever won in boxing at a CWG edition, surpassing their previous best of nine in 2018. Meanwhile, India's seven golds at the CWG 2026 was also the most in boxing in this edition of the Games.
Meanwhile, it was a historic performance by Indian judokas as they won four medals, including two unprecedented gold medals. Asmita Dey and Harsh Singh won gold medals for India, with Asmita becoming the first Indian to win a judo medal at the CWG.
Neeraj Chopra silver, rise of Yash Vir; Gold for Chanu too
Meanwhile, Neeraj Chopra won his second Commonwealth Games medal as he bagged a silver in the javelin throw with a season-best effort of 85.83m. Sri Lanka's Rumesh Pathirage won the gold with a monstrous throw of 89.75m. While Rumesh continued his rich vein of form in 2026, it was a story of the rise of Yash Vir Singh, who clinched the bronze in the final attempt with a throw of 85.41m, which is also his personal best.
Weightlifting icon Mirabai Chanu continued her dominance at the Games as she clinched her fourth straight medal and third successive gold at the Commonwealth Games. She gave India their first gold of the edition in the women's 48kh category with a total lift of 190kg. India's last medal came from Gulveer Singh, an Indian Army Naib Subedar. He stunningly won two medals, one silver in the 10000m race and then India's last medal, a bronze, in the 5000m race.
Here's the updated medal tally of India:
|Athlete
|Event
|Sports
|Medal
|Jhandu Kumar
|Men's heavyweight
|Para Powerlifting
|Bronze
|Rishikant Singh
|Men's 60 kg
|Weightlifting
|Silver
|Mirabai Chanu
|Women's 48 kg
|Weightlifting
|Gold
|Muthupandi Raja
|Men's 65 kg
|Weightlifting
|Silver
|Gyaneshwari Yadav
|Women's 53kg
|Weightlifting
|Silver
|Bindyarani Devi
|Women's 58kg
|Weightlifting
|Bronze
|Sharmila Dhankar
|Women's shot put F57
|Para athletics
|Gold
|Sarvesh Kushare
|Men's high jump
|Athetics
|Silver
|Shilpa K Shyla
|Women's shot put F57
|Para athletics
|Bronze
|Valluri Ajaya Babu
|Men's 79kg
|Weightlifting
|Silver
|Harjinder Kaur
|Women's 69kg
|Weightlifting
|Silver
|Gulveer Singh
|Men's 10000m
|Athetics
|Silver
|Murali Sreeshankar
|Men's long jump
|Athetics
|Silver
|Dilip Gavit
|Men's 100m T47
|Para athletics
|Gold
|Mohammed Basil
|Men's 100m T47
|Para athletics
|Silver
|Lovepreet Singh
|Men’s +110kg weightlifting
|Weightlifting
|Silver
|Seema Kaliramna
|Women's discus throw
|Discus throw
|Bronze
|Neeraj Chopra
|Men's Javelin throw
|Javelin throw
|Silver
|Yashvir Singh
|Men's Javelin throw
|Javelin throw
|Bronze
|Asmita Dey
|Women's 48 kg Judo
|Judo
|Gold
|Harsh Singh
|Men's 60 kg Judo
|Judo
|Gold
|Yamini Mourya
|Men's 57 kg Judo
|Judo
|Silver
|Tejaswin Shankar
|Men's Decathlon
|Decathlon
|Bronze
|Preeti Pawar
|Women's 54 kg
|Boxing
|Gold
|Pravreen Chithravel
|Men's triple jump
|Athletics
|Silver
|Selva Prabhu
|Men's triple jump
|Athletics
|Bronze
|Jasmine Lamboria
|Women's 57 kg
|Boxing
|Silver
|Jadumani Singh
|Men's 55 kg
|Boxing
|Silver
|Shubham Juyal
|Men's shot put F57
|Para athletics
|Silver
|Soman Rana
|Men's shot put F57
|Para athletics
|Gold
|Unnati Sharma
|Women's 63 kg
|Judo
|Bronze
|Sakshi Chaudhary
|Women's 51 kg
|Boxing
|Gold
|Priya Ghanghas
|Women's 60 kg
|Boxing
|Gold
|Arundhati Chaudhary
|Women's 70 kg
|Boxing
|Gold
|Lovlina Borgohain
|Women's 75 kg
|Boxing
|Silver
|Sachin Siwach
|Men's 60 kg
|Boxing
|Gold
|Ankush Panghal
|Men's 80 kg
|Boxing
|Gold
|Narender Berwal
|Men's 90 kg+
|Boxing
|Silver
|Gulveer Singh
|Men's 5000m
|Atheltics
|Bronze
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Sachin Siwach, Ankush Panghal cap historic day for Indian boxing with Commonwealth Games golds