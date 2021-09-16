Haryana to reopen schools for Class 1 to 3 from September 20

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ FILE The students willing to attend the schools will have to seek written permission from their parents, Education Department order said

The Haryana government has decided to reopen government and private schools for Class 1 to 3 from September 20. However, the online mode of education will also continue. The students willing to attend the schools will have to seek written permission from their parents, an order of the Education Department said. Those not willing to attend physical classes can attend online classes, it added.

Earlier, schools reopened for Classes 4 and 5 on September 1 with 26 per cent attendance. For students of Classes 9 to 12, the schools reopened from July 16, and for Classes 6 to 8 from July 23.

