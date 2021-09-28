Deshbhakti' curriculum to be taught in schools from Wednesday: Delhi CM

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Deshbhakti curriculum is going to be taught in schools from Wednesday (September 29).

The Deshbhakti curriculum is going to be taught in schools from Wednesday (September 29). Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, "from now on our education system will produce patriotic engineers, advocates, doctors. They will not think about earning money, but about how they can serve the country through their professions."

The Delhi government's decision to implement a Deshbhakti Curriculum in its schools aims at instilling patriotism in young minds. This announcement to introduce this curriculum was made by Arvind Kejriwal on his 75th anniversary of Independence address.

He had also announced that yoga classes will be started in Delhi's halls and parks from October 2. "Delhi gave yoga to the entire world but now it is becoming extinct. Apart from the International Yoga Day celebrations on June 21 that are held every year, there is not much happening for yoga. We will be starting yoga classes and are preparing a huge team of yoga teachers and instructors. A group of 30-40 people, who want to learn yoga, can approach us and we will provide yoga instructors," Kejriwal said.

