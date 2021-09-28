IIT Delhi opens its ‘Central Research Facility’ for researchers from across country

Follow us on Image Source : IIT DELHI IIT Delhi launched a new platform on Tuesday (September 28) where anyone from across India can log in to the CRF and book research instruments online.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT Delhi) launched a new platform on Tuesday (September 28) where anyone from across India can create a user account, log in to the Central Research Facility (CRF), and book an instrument online (crf.iitd.ac.in) for their research work. As a result, all facilities of the CRF on the Institute’s main campus in New Delhi as well as in the Sonipat campus in Haryana are now available for researchers from across the country.

Prof V Ramgopal Rao, Director, IIT Delhi while launching the platform on Tuesday (September 28) said, "Rs 500 crores have been either spent or committed by IIT Delhi to establish various high-end facilities at the CRF. The main sources of funding include the IoE grant, special MoE grant, IIT Delhi grant through Industrial Research and Development, DST’s Sophisticated Analytical and Technical Help Institutes (SATHI) project, HEFA loan, etc. Today, we have over 50 different facilities, owned and/or adopted by the CRF, which are already available to the users. This number is likely to get doubled in the next two years. The Institute would like to thank the Ministry of Education, Government of India; the DST, and all other funding agencies who supported the CRF’s establishment."

"Some of the most modern equipment like Physical Property Measurement System, X-Ray Photoemission Spectrometer, High-Resolution Transmission Electron Microscope, Molecular Beam Epitaxy, Universal Testing Machine, Electron Paramagnetic Resonance, etc. are now housed in Sonipat and many more have been planned for the upcoming second building," added professor Srivastav.

Setting up of the SATHI centre, a shared, professionally managed, Science and Technology infrastructure facility by the Department of Science and Technology (DST), Government of India, has further augmented the capabilities of the CRF by adding a plethora of new facilities that will be beneficial for both academic as well as industrial research.

For example, a prototype facility is being developed that will enable MSMEs to come up with an idea with a design and get the prototype developed in-house. A pollution monitoring and control facility has been sanctioned. Several new high-end spectrometers and microscopes are on their way in SATHI.

What is IIT Delhi CRF?

In an effort to boost the research ecosystem at IIT Delhi, the Central Research Facility (CRF) was established in the year 2011 where all the central facilities were brought under a single umbrella. Since 2017, the CRF facilities have been significantly augmented with several state-of-the-art high-end experimental facilities. These have so far been catering to the needs of researchers from various departments and disciplines across the Institute.

