Chhattisgarh Police Bharti 2021: Apply for 975 SI posts, direct link here

Chhattisgarh Police Bharti 2021 is looking for candidates to hire for the post of 975 sub-inspector and others.

cgpolice.gov.in. The Chhattisgarh police Bharti 2021 registration process is going to begin on October 21. The recruitment drive is being held to fulfill the requirement of subedar, sub-inspector, and platoon commander posts. Chhattisgarh Police Bharti 2021 is looking for candidates to hire for the post of 975 sub-inspector and other. Candidates willing to apply for the job can apply on or before October 31 at the official website of CG police,. The Chhattisgarh police Bharti 2021 registration process is going to begin on October 21. The recruitment drive is being held to fulfill the requirement of subedar, sub-inspector, and platoon commander posts.

Chhattisgarh Police Bharti 2021: Important Dates

Start of online application- October 1 at 10:30 am

End of online application- October 31 at 5:30 pm

All the candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs 400. However, the concession is applicable to the candidates belonging to the reserved category as per the official notification.

Chhattisgarh Police Bharti 2021: Vacancy Details

General 405

SC 115

ST 318

EWS 137

Chhattisgarh Police Bharti 2021: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates applying for this vacancy must fall under the age group of 21 years to 34 years. Candidates must have a graduation degree in the relevant field from any recognised university. The height of female candidates must be more than 153 cm, whereas; the minimum height requirement for male candidates is 168 cm. The selection of the candidates would be made on the basis of their performance in prelims, mains, physical eligibility test, and interview round.

