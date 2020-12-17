CBSE Class 10, 12 exams date: Education minister to interact with teachers on Dec 22

Image Source : PTI Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank took to his Twitter handle to announce that his virtual interaction with teachers, which was earlier scheduled to be held today, will now be held on December 22 at 4 PM. Through his Twitter live, Pokriyal will talk to teachers about the upcoming CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 board exams date for 2021.

Regarding this, the education minister tweeted, "Teachers, I am looking forward to having an insightful interaction with you all on Dec 22 at 4 PM. Please share your queries/suggestions with me using #EducationMinisterGoesLive."

Teachers, I am looking forward to having an insightful interaction with you all on Dec 22 at 4 PM.

Please share your queries/suggestions with me using #EducationMinisterGoesLive pic.twitter.com/VlYIQ5Vcc8 — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) December 17, 2020

This move by the union minister comes in the wake of pending date announcement and confusion surrounding the exam schedule of CBSE board exams 2021. The minister had sought teachers' suggestions about the conduct of exams.

On Wednesday, Pokhriyal announced that the JEE (Main) exams will now take place four times in a year. The decision was taken after the ministry examined the suggestions received for conducting the exams. The four exam sessions will be held in February, March, April, and May 2021.

