CAT 2021 registration process begins, know how to apply

IIM CAT 2021: The application process for the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Common Admission Test (CAT 2021) has started. Candidates willing to apply can do so through the official website- iimcat.ac.in. The online window to apply for CAT 2021 will be closed on September 15.

CAT exam will be held on November 28 in test centres spread across around 158 test cities. As per the official notice, CAT will be held in three sessions. Candidates will be given the option to select any six test cities in order of their preference.

CAT 2021: How to apply

Candidates can apply for CAT 2021 online through the official site of IIM CAT on iimcat.ac.in. The last date to register for CAT this year is September 15, 2021.

CAT 2021: Steps to apply

Visit the official website of CAT- iimcat.ac.in Click on 'CAT 2021' application process link Fill the application form with required details- Date of Birth, Email Address, Country, Mobile Number Create your user id and password Pay the application fee Click on Submit Download the application form, take a print out for further reference.

CAT 2021: Eligibility criteria

A Bachelor’s Degree, with at least 50 per cent marks or equivalent CGPA, awarded by any University or educational institution

Candidates appearing for the final year of the Bachelor’s degree/ equivalent qualification examination

Those who have completed degree requirements and are awaiting results can also apply.

Application fee:

The candidates belong to the general category need to pay an application fee of Rs 2,200, while SC, ST and PwD category candidates required to pay an application fee of Rs 1,100.

For details on CAT, candidates need to visit the official website- iimcat.ac.in.

