CAT 2021 registration process to commence tomorrow: Check exam date, paper pattern, syllabus

CAT exam 2021: The application process for the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Common Admission Test (CAT 2021) will commence from Wednesday (August 4). Interested candidates can apply on the website- iimcat.ac.in till September 15. The CAT exam will be held on November 28 in test centres spread across around 158 test cities.

As per the official notice, CAT will be held in three sessions. Candidates will be given the option to select any six test cities in order of their preference.

CAT 2021: Eligibility criteria

A Bachelor’s Degree, with at least 50% marks or equivalent CGPA, awarded by any University or educational institution. Candidates appearing for the final year of the Bachelor’s degree/ equivalent qualification examination. Those who have completed degree requirements and are awaiting results can also apply.

How to Apply

Candidates can apply for CAT 2021 online through the official site of IIM CAT on iimcat.ac.in. The last date to register for CAT this year is September 15, 2021.

Application fee:

The candidates belong to the general category need to pay an application fee of Rs 2,200, while SC, ST and PwD category candidates required to pay an application fee of Rs 1,100.

For details on CAT, candidates need to visit the official website- iimcat.ac.in.

