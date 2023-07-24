UP NEET UG Counselling 2023 registration begins tomorrow; Dates, fee, steps to apply

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY UP NEET UG Counselling 2023 registration begins tomorrow

UP NEET UG Counselling 2023 Date: The Office of Directorate General, Uttar Pradesh will start the UP NEET UG 2023 counselling registrations tomorrow, July 25. Candidates willing to appear in the UP NEET UG counselling can register online through the official website, upneet.gov.in. NEET UG Aspirants will be able to apply for the counselling process between July 25 and July 28, 2023.

Candidates can pay the registration fees and processing fees for UP NEET counselling from July 25 to 28 (up to 5 PM). The DGMER will conduct the document verification of registered candidates between July 25 and July 28, 2023.

UP NEET UG Counselling: Round 1 Dates

Start date of online counselling registration - July 25, 2023

July 25, 2023 Last date to fill online counselling registration - July 28, 2023

July 28, 2023 Payment of registration fees and processing fees - July 25 to July 28, 2023

Document verification of registered candidates - July 25 to July 28, 2023

UP NEET UG 2023 first merit list - July 29, 2023

Choice filling and locking - July 31 to August 3, 2023

UP NEET UG 2023 round 1 allotment result - August 3 or August 4, 2023

Download of allotment letter - August 5 to August 8, 2023

UP NEET UG 2023 Counselling: How to Apply

Aspirants can follow the steps given below to apply for the UP NEET UG counselling 2023.

Firstly, go to the official website of DGME at dgme.up.gov.in. Click on the UP NEET UG 2023 counselling registration link on the home page. Complete your basic registration and generate login credentials. Re-login to fill the application form as instructed and upload the required documents and certificates. Make payment of the counselling registration fee and security amount. Finally, submit the application and download the confirmation page for further need.

UP NEET UG 2023 Counselling: Registration Fee

Candidates must pay a registration fee of Rs 2,000 online if they want to participate in the UP NEET UG counselling process. For government state quota seats, aspirants must submit a security deposit of Rs 30,000, Rs 2 lakh, or Rs 1 lakh for private medical and dental college seats, respectively. Candidates who have had their original certificates validated online and who have paid the security deposit are eligible for choice filling.