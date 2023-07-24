UGC NET 2023 result for June session to be declared on THIS date!

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV UGC NET 2023 result for June session soon

UGC NET 2023 result, UGC NET 2023 result for June session, UGC NET 2023 June result date and time: The wait for the candidates for University Grants Commission - National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) 2023 will end soon. According to the University Grants Commission Chief, M Jagadesh Kumar, the results will be declared on July 26 or 27. Once it is declared, the candidates will be able to check UGC NET 2023 result for june session using their credientials on the official website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in, ntaresults.nic.in.

UGC NET June exam was conducted in two phases - first phase from June 13 to 17 and the second from June 19 to 22. The exams were held for 83 subjects in 181 cities across the country. The provisional answer keys for the same were released on July 6. Candidates were allowed to raise objections till July 8. After verifying these objections, the final answer key will be released. It is expected that the testing agency will release the final answer key along with the results of the UGC NET exam.

ALSO READ | UGC NET Result 2023 likely by July 26 or 27, announces M Jagadesh Kumar

UGC NET 2023 result for June Session: How to download?

Visit the official website of UGC NET - ugcnet.nta.nic.in, ntaresults.nic.in Click on the notification link that reads, 'UGC NET 2023 result for June Session' It will take you to the login page where you need to enter your credientials and click on the submit button UGC NET 2023 result will appear on the screen Download and save UGC NET 2023 result for future reference

ALSO READ | UGC NET Answer Key 2023: NTA to close challenge window today at ugcnet.nta.nic.in

UGC NET 2023 result: Marking Scheme

According to the UGC NET 2023 June session exam marking scheme shared by the NTA, students will get two marks for each correct answer. There will be no negative marking for any incorrect answer. There will be no marks for Unanswered, un-attempted, or marked-for-review questions. In case of incorrect questions with multiple correct answers, credit will be given to only those who attempted the question and choose one correct answer. If a question is found to be incorrect, candidates who attempted it will get two marks.