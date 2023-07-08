UGC NET Answer Key 2023: NTA to close challenge window today at ugcnet.nta.nic.in

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV UGC NET Answer Key 2023 objection last date today

UGC NET Answer Key 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the objection window for University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) answer key 2023 today, July 8. Aspirants can raise objections against the UGC NET Answer Key through the official website -- ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Along with the provisional answer key, the NTA has also issued the UGC NET question paper with recorded responses. Candidates need to log in with their credentials, mark question IDs, upload appropriate representations, make payment of the challenge fee in order to raise grievances against the tentative answer key. Aspirants will have to pay Rs 200 for each question challenged.

The UGC NET 2023 examination is being conducted for Assistant Professor and Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Profesor posts. The online computer based test (CBT) was held on June 13 and June 17 in a span of nine days, 18 shifts in 181 cities across the country for 6,39,069 candidates.

UGC NET 2023 Answer Key: How to raise objection

Aspirants can follow the simple steps provided here to raise objections against the UGC NET 2023 Answer Key.

Visit the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in

Click on the “answer key challenge” link on the homepage

Log in with your application number and password or date of birth

Next, click on “view/challenge answer key” and verify the question answer

Match your responses and proceed to raise objections if any

Mark the option ID and upload documents in support of your challenge

Save the claim and pay the challenge fee of Rs 200

Finally, submit the form and download the confirmation page for future use.

