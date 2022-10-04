Rajasthan BSTC admit card 2022 released. Check direct link to download

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE Rajasthan BSTC Pre DElEd Admit Card 2023 Released

Rajasthan BSTC admit card 2022 has been released by the Rajasthan Directorate of Elementary Education. Candidates who have applied for the Rajasthan Basic School Teaching Course (BSTC)/ Pre-De.El.Ed Exam should note that the Rajasthan BSTC admit card 2022 has been released on the official website panjiyakpredeled.in.

The Rajasthan Pre-De.El.Ed BSTC exam is scheduled to be held on October 8, 2022.

Candidates should note that the Rajasthan BSTC admit card 2022 contains important information about the candidate and the examination.

For the convenience of students, the steps to download Rajasthan BSTC Admit Card 2022 have been given below.

How to download Rajasthan BSTC Admit Card 2022

1. Visit the official website panjiyakpredeled.in

2. Click on the link that reads 'login'

3. Enter your registered mobile number and password

4. Your Rajasthan BSTC Admit Card 2022 will be displayed on the screen

5. Download the admit card and take a printout of the same

Direct link to download Rajasthan BSTC Admit Card 2022

Candidates can also click on the below-mentioned link to download their Rajasthan BSTC Admit Card 2022

