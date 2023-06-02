OJEE 2023 result announced on ojee.nic.in, check how to download

Follow us on Image Source : OJEE Download OJEE 2023 result at ojee.nic.in

OJEE 2023 result: The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) results have been uploaded on the official website. Candidates who appeared in the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) can download their results using their credentials on the login page available on ojee.nic.in.

According to the result, this year, 55,979 students registered for the exam out of which 48,815 appeared in the exam and 48,783 qualified for the exam.

OJEE was conducted on May 8, 9, 11, 12, and 15 in three different shifts for admission into various courses including diploma, graduate, and postgraduate courses. The announcement of the results have been made at the conference hall of SCTE and VT (government ITI campus).

OJEE 2023 results: How to check?

Visit the official website of OJEE - ojee.nic.in Click on the notification link that reads, 'OJEE 2023 results link' It will take you to the login page where you need to put your credentials and select the submit button On-screen, OJEE 2023 results will appear Download and save it for future reference

OJEE 2023 results: How to apply for revaluation?

Candidates who are not satisfied with their OJEE 2023 result, they have an opportunity to request for revaluation process for their answer copy. To avail of this facility, the candidates are required to submit an online request within the specified timeframe. The candidates will have to pay fee of Rs. 500/- for OJEE results 2023 evaluation process. The concerned authority will email the candidate regarding the OJEE results once the revaluation is complete.

OJEE 2023 results: when will the merit list be released?

The exam authorities will soon publish a merit list for OJEE 2023 results which will contain the names of qualifying candidates and their marks. Candidates listed on the OJEE 2023 merit list will be eligible to appear in the counseling round and proceed with their desired admission programs.

