RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2023 OUT on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in: Check pass percentage, direct link

RBSE 10th Result 2023 download, Rajasthan Class 10th result direct download link: Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan has declared the BSER Class 10 results today, June 2, 2023 at 1 PM. Students who took to the Class 10 board exam can check their results on the official site of the RBSE at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in. According to the results, the overall pass percentage is recorded at 90.49% which is higher than the last year.

This year, the girls have scored better than the boy's students. The overall pass percentage of girl's students stands at 91.3 percent and that of boys is 89.78 percent.

The announcement of the results has been made by the state Education Minister Dr B.D Kalla and the minister of state for Education Smt.Zahida Khan via a press conference scheduled at Jaipur.

The RBSE Rajasthan Board Class 10th exams were conducted between March 16 to April 11 at various exam centers across the state. Students now can download their results using their credentials on the login page. The easy steps to download RBSE Rajasthan Board Class 10th results are given below.

This year, 10, 66, 270 students registered for the Rajasthan 10th board exams of which 10, 41,373 students have passed the class 10th board exam. A total of 9,42,360 students passed the exam.

RBSE 10th Result 2023: How to download Rajasthan 10th marksheet?

Visit the official website of Rajasthan Board - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in Click on the notification link that reads, RBSE 10th result It will take you to the login page where you need to put your roll number and date of birth Rajasthan 10th mark sheet will appear on the screen Download Rajasthan 10th mark sheet and save it for future reference

Last year, the overall pass percentage was recorded at 82.8% of which, the score of girl students was better than the of boys. The overall pass percentage of the girl students was recorded at 84.38 percent while the pass percentage of the boys was 81.62%.