RBSE 10th Result 2023: Rajasthan Board Class 10th result 2023 to be declared at 1 PM

RBSE 10th Result 2023, Rajasthan Board Class 10th Result Download link: Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan is all set to announce the BSER Class 10 results today, June, 2, 2023 at 1 PM. Candidates who appeared in the Class 10 board exam can check their results on the official site of the RBSE at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in, once released.

The announcement of the results will be made by the state Education Minister Dr B.D Kalla and the minister of state for Education Smt.Zahida Khan via a press conference scheduled at Jaipur.

This year, more than 10 lakh students registered for the secondary and vocational examinations. Once the class 10th results are declared, the students will be able to download RBSE 10th Result 2023 mark sheets through the official website. The direct link to the mark sheets will be shared in this article also. Students are advised to keep checking on the official website for the latest updates.

The RBSE Rajasthan Board Class 10th exams were conducted between March 16 to April 11 at various exam centers.

RBSE 10th Result 2023: How to download Rajasthan 10th marksheet?

Visit the official website of Rajasthan Board - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in Click on the notification link that reads, RBSE 10th result It will take you to the login page where you need to put your roll number and date of birth Rajasthan 10th marksheet will appear on the screen Download Rajasthan 10th marksheet and save it for future reference

Earlier, the board had already announced Rajasthan's 12th result 2023 for Science, Arts, and Commerce stream. In which, girls have outshined boys in all streams this year.

In 2022, the overall pass percentage of the Rajasthan 10th board exam was recorded at 82.8%. of which, girls have secured better than the boys. The overall passing percentage of girls students were 84.38 percent while the boys' pass percentage is 81.62 percent.

RBSE 10th Result 2023: Websites to check?

rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

rajresults.nic.in

indiatvnews.com