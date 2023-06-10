NIFT 2023 2nd seat allocation list OUT for Under Graduate and Post Graduate Courses, Check @niftadmissions.in

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV NIFT 2023 2nd seat allocation list download

NIFT 2023 2nd seat allocation list for PG and UG Courses: The National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) has released the second round seat allocation list for Under Graduate and Post Graduate Courses for the academic year 2023-2024. Candidates who registered for NIFT 2023 admission process can check the NIFT 2nd allocation list from the official wesbite of NIFT - nift.ac.in.

To download NIFT 2023 2nd seat allocation list, candidates are required to use their login credentials on the admission portal. The last date for submitting the fees is June 13, 2023 till 11.59 PM. Candidates should note that the fees will only be submitted through online mode only. Fees paid through any other mode will not be accepted, according to the official notice.

NIFT 2023 1st seat allocation list was released on June 1, 2023 and the candidates were allowed to remit the application fee till June 6, 2023.

NIFT 2023 2nd seat allocation list: How to download?

Visit the official website of NIFT - nift.ac.in Click on the notification link that reads, 'NIFT 2023 2nd seat allocation list' It will take you to the login page where you need to enter your registration number, date of birth and other details NIFT 2023 2nd seat allocation list will appear on the screen Download and save it NIFT 2023 2nd seat allocation list for future reference

For qualified candidates from the union territories of Kashmir, Ladakh, Jammu and Kashmiri migrants, a special quota of 35% of seats at NIFT Srinagar (J&K) shall be set aside. If there are no eligible candidates for the domicile quota, seats that remain unfilled after the first round of seat allocation may be shifted to the appropriate categories, according to the website.