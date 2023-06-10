MHT CET 2023 result for PCB, PCM to be out on THIS date! check websites and latest updates

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV MHT CET 2023 result download date and time announced

MHT CET 2023 result, Maharashtra CET 2023 Result date and time: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Government of Maharashtra has today announced the date and time for the release of MHT CET result. Candidates who are eagerly waiting for the MHT CET 2023 result will be able to download Maharashtra CET (MHT CET 2023) on June 12 at 11 AM, according to the official announcement. The link to the MHT CET 2023 result will be hosted at the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org, mahacet.in.

Candidates who will qualify for the Maharashtra CET exam 2023 will get admission letters based on their performance in the exam. Admission to engineering and technology courses will be provided on the basis of marks obtained in the MHT CET results 2023.

The board conducted the MHT CET 2023 PCM exams from May 9 to May 12 and PCB exams from May 15 to 20 and the answer keys for the same were released on May 26. Along with the results, the final answer keys will also be released.

MHT CET 2023 result: What are the alternative websites?

www.mahacet.org

www.mahacet.in

Cetcell.mahacet.org

indiatvnews.com

MHT CET 2023 result: How to download?