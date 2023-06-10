CUET PG 2023 city intimation slip out for June 12 exam, Download at cuet.nta.nic.in

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV CUET PG 2023 city intimation slip download

CUET PG 2023 city intimation slip download: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the Common University Entrance Test (PG) - 2023 exam city intimation slip for the exam scheduled on June 12. The city intimation slip for the June 12 exam is available for download on the CUET's official website, cuet.nta.nic.in.

The testing agency had previously made the city intimation slip and admission cards available to applicants who were due to appear on June 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, and 11.

About 61341 candidates have access to the city intimation slip for the exam scheduled for June 12th, 2023 on the website https://cuet.nta.nic.in/.

Candidates can download CUET PG 2023 city intimation slip using their Application No. and Date of Birth. The easy steps to download CUET PG 2023 city intimation slip is given below.

CUET PG 2023 city intimation slip: How to download?

Visit the official website of CUET - cuet.nta.nic.in Click on the notification link that reads, CUET PG 2023 city intimation slip It will take you to the login page where you need to put credentials and click on submit CUET PG 2023 city intimation slip will appear on the screen Download CUET PG 2023 city intimation slip and save it for future reference

CUET PG 2023 admit card date

Candidates should note that the testing agency will release the CUET PG 2023 admit card soon. However, the date and time have yet not been revealed by NTA.

In case any candidate faces difficulty in downloading/checking the Examination City Intimation Slip or Admit Card for CUET (PG) –2023, he/she can write an e-mail at cuet-pg@nta.ac.in or may contact 011- 40759000 / 011 – 69227700, reads official notice.